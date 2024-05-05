New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC and Colorado Rapids aim to continue their sublime form in the MLS as the two American sides lock horns at the Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC are yet to lose a fixture in their previous three games as the American side are on a dazzling streak of three consecutive victories in the league. Alonso Martinez scored the winner in injury-time against Charlotte as the hosts turned around a one-goal deficit to capture all three points.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a heartbreaking defeat against Cincinnati. The Rapids are sixth in the Western Conference and the visitors have the perfect opportuntiy to go as high as third in the seedings.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York City FC and Colorado Rapids face each other on May 5, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

The clash between the two MLS sides will be played at the Yankee Stadium.

How to watch New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New York City FC and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Rio Hope-Gund and Maxi Moralez are sidelined for NYCFC with the former healing from a leg injury and the latter recovering from an ACL injury sustained last term.

Serbian defender Strahinja Tanasijevic saw the field for the first time for the Pigeons while Keaton Parks opened his goalscoring account with a sublime finish last time out.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Bakrar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Colorado Rapids team news

Irish midfielder Connor Ronan is sidelined due to a knee injury as he joins Jonathan Lewis in the infirmary for the Rapids with the latter healing from a hamstring issue.

Defender Sam Vines returned to the roster after his concussion problems while the pair of Jackson Travis and Adam Beaudry are back in training but the game could come too soon for the duo.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Bassett; O. Fernandez, Mihailovic, Cabral; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Bombito, Edwards, Vines, Travis, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Jun 2022 NY City 1-1 Colorado Rapids MLS 21 Jul 2019 Colorado Rapids 1-2 NY City MLS 19 May 2018 N Y City 4-0 Colorado Rapids MLS 17 Sept 2017 C olorado Rapids 1-1 NY City MLS 23 Feb 2017 N Y City 0-1 Colorado Rapids Desert Showcase

