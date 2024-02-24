Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch crunch MLS clash

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS 2023 runners-up, Los Angeles FC kick off their new campaign as they host Seattle Sounders with the latter vying for revenge after being dumped out in the playoffs by the home side last season.

Los Angeles FC slipped at the final hurdle as they could only manage a second-placed finish losing to eventual champions Columbus Crew in the previously concluded MLS season. The American heavyweights now have an opportunity to reset and restart as they look to finish one step better this term.

Seattle Sounders have the perfect opportunity to avenge their semi-final exit as they bowed out of the competition after LAFC secured a 1-0 win last campaign. The Sounders had a rock-solid defense in the previous year alongside massive depth in their engine room as they'll be aiming to start afresh once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders will face off at the BMO Stadium on February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and FOX in the US.

Viewers can tune into MLS' Official YouTube channel for match highlights while for live updates they can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC acquired a marquee name during the offseason as they signed 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur after a memorable career for the French shot-stopper in England.

The other signings for the home side include Venezuelan prodigy David Martinez, Mexican defender Omar Campos, and Palmeiras-loanee Eduard Atuesta.

Electrifying winger Denis Bounga returns to action after a scintillating campaign last season with 25 goals and 6 assists as he'll be vying to replicate his heroics for his side.

While there are no injury concerns for Steve Cherundolo's men, Diego Palacios has been shipped to Brazil as he'll play for Corinthians FC alongside the duo of Maxime Crepeau and Kellyn Acosta who have joined Portland and Chicago Fire, respectively.

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has also bid farewell to the game after a magnificent career as the Italian brick wall is LAFC's new player development coach.

Los Angeles FC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Angel, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Dellavalle, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Ex-LAFC winger Danny Musovski has switched ships to join Seattle Sounders as he'll be gearing up to face his former employees as he returns to a familiar hunting ground.

The visitors also signed Pedro de la Vega from Lanus FC for a record fee as he'll be looking to leave an impact from the word go.

Seattle will be without the services of Jackson Ragen due to a knee injury, Dylan Teves because of a muscle problem, and Nathan who is nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

Seattle Sounders predicted XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Baker, Tolo; Atencio, Paulo; C. Roldan, Rusnak, De la Vega; Morris



Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: A. Roldan, Andrade, Baker, Tolo , Arreaga, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou Midfielders: Atencio, Paulo , Kossa-Rienzi, Leyva, Kitahara, Roldan, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak Forwards: Morris, Chu, Rodrigues, De la Vega, Ruidiaz, Musovski, Rothrock

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Nov 2023 Seattle Sounders 0-1 Los Angeles FC MLS Playoff 22 Jun 2023 Los Angeles FC 1-0 Seattle Sounders MLS 19 Mar 2023 Seattle Sounders 0-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 30 Jul 2022 Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders MLS 19 Jun 2022 Seattle Sounders 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

Useful links