FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders lock horns in a feisty MLS battle at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

FC Dallas has yet to win a game since their opening-day victory against the San Jose Earthquakes. The side played out a toothless stalemate against St. Louis last weekend as they are seeded in the bottom end of the Western Conference in MLS.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have not fared any better as they have just accumulated just five points from their opening six games.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas welcomes Seattle Sounders to the Toyota Stadium on April 13, 2024. The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates. Match highlights will be available to watch on MLS' Official YouTube channel and Apple TV.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Marquee midfielder Asier Illarramendi is tipped to miss Seattle's visit to the Toyota Stadium with the former Real Madrid player recovering from a groin injury.

Paxton Pomykal (knee), Marco Farfan (head), and Jesus Ferreira (hamstring) are yet to recover from their respective knocks. The duo of Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco will also be in Dallas' treatment room with the pair yet to feature for their side this term.

FC Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Lletget, Sealy; Ferreira, Musa, Arriola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Reed-Baker Whiting will miss the clash against Dallas due to a hamstring injury as he joins Pedro De le Vega (hamstring), Leo Chu (knee), and Braudilio Rodrigues (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Seattle Sounders predicted XI: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Gomez, A. Roldan; C. Roldan, Leyva, Kitahara, Teves; Morris, Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Nov 2023 Seattle Sounders 1-0 FC Dallas MLS Playoff 5 Nov 2023 FC Dallas 3-1 Seattle Sounders MLS Playoff 31 Oct 2023 Seattle Sounders 2-0 FC Dallas MLS Playoff 17 Sept 2023 FC Dallas 1-1 Seattle Sounders MLS 16 Jul 2023 Seattle Sounders 1-1 FC Dallas MLS

