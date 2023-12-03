How to watch the FA Cup match between Eastleigh and Reading, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eastleigh FC face Reading in an intriguing FA Cup fixture with both sides vying to march through to the next round of the competition.

Eastleigh FC currently compete in the National League and the home side are 11th in the table with eight wins from their 22 games. Eastleigh FC thundered five goals past Boreham Wood in the first round of the competition as they look to replicate their heroics in their own backyard once again.

Reading FC, on the other hand, won a narrow contest against MK Dons in the first round as two goals in the second-half guided them to victory. Harvey Knibbs and Lewis King scored two goals in the span of four minutes to deflate Dons' hopes of making it through to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Eastleigh vs Reading kick-off time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh FC will host Reading at the Silverlake Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Eastleigh vs Reading online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Eastleigh team news

Paul McCallum continued his sublime form with his 16th goal of the campaign as he netted the winner against Altrincham and the forward will look to retain his place in the lineup.

Aaron Martin and Chris Maguire are sidelined with their injury concerns as they'll be unavailable for selection while Ryan Clampin could feature from the bench after making his return from his injury spell.

Eastleigh predicted XI: McDonnell; Francillette, Langston, Harris, Hodson; Rutherford, Taylor, Atangana, Boldewijn; Quigley, McCallum

Position Players Goalkeepers: McDonell, Scott Defenders: Francillette, Langston, Harris, Hodson, Panter, Camp, Rutherford Midfielders: Stock, Atangana, Tshaka, Yang, Harris, Taylor, Barlow, Nwaboukei Forwards: McCallum, Quigley, Cahlwell, Boldewijn

Reading team news

The visitors will be without the services of four crucial players with Dominic Ballard, Mamadi Camara, Tom McIntyre, and Ovie Ejaria all ruled out with injuries.

Reading predicted XI: Joel Pereira; Yiadom, Bindon, Abbey, Carson; Elliott, Wing, Craig, Mukairu; Ehibhatiomhan, Knibbs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Button, Pereira, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Holmes, Mbengue, Mola, Dean, Dorsett, Abbey, Bindon, Guinness-Walker, Carson, Abrefa, Yiadom Midfielders: Savage, Hutchinson, Rushesha, Elliot, Wing, Vickers Forwards: Mukairu, Azeez, Smith, Knibbs, Clarke, Ehibhatiomhan, Tuma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 June 2018 Eastleigh 2-1 Reading Club Friendlies

Useful links