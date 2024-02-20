Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Deportivo Saprissa and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rican heavyweights Deportivo Saprissa square off against MLS giants Philadelphia Union in an intriguing clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Deportivo Saprissa wrapped up the Apertura phase of the Costa Rican Primera Division seeded at the summit and have started the Clausura phase in sublime fashion as well. The home side have a daunting task lying in front of them but are well capable of damaging Philadelphia's hopes of qualifying.

Philadelphia Union had a rollercoaster of a pre-season tournament as they played out two draws, one win, and one defeat in their four games in their preparation for their new campaign. The side dismantled their Costa Rican rivals the last time they met and would be vying to replicate their heroics once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

Deportivo Saprissa and Philadelphia Union will face each other at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma on February 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, TUDN, and FS2 in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Saprissa team news

Deportivo Saprissa could stick with the same eleven that played out a toothless draw against LD Alajuelense.

On the injury front, Deportivo have three absentees in their defence as all of Kendall Watson (pubalgia), Ryan Bolanos (arthroscopy), and Ricardo Blanco (ACL) are in the treatment room.

Ariel Rodriguez would be vying to get a start in the eleven having scored twice this season but he could be forced to the bench by Javon East who also has found the back of the net once.

Deportivo Saprissa predicted XI: Chamorro; Arboine, Sequeira, Escobar, Mora, Taylor; Torres, Hernandez; Paradela, East, Madrigal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, Alvarado, Madriz Defenders: Arboine, Sequeira, Escobar, Mora, Taylor, Anderson, Mora, Azofeifa, Gomez Midfielders: Torres, Hernandez, Brenes, Guzman, Valverde, Segura, Hernandez Forwards: Paradela, East, Madrigal, Sinclair, Rodriguez, Aleman

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia are without the services of central midfielder Leon Flach with the American international nursing a muscle injury.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Blake, Mbaizo, Lowe, Elliot, Harriel; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdog; Carranza, Donovan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Apr 2021 Philadelphia Union 4-0 Deportivo Saprissa CONCACAF Champions League 8 Apr 2021 Deportivo Saprissa 0-1 Philadelphia Union CONCACAF Champions League

Useful links