Benteke scores against OrlandoGetty
Major League Soccer
Audi Field
Shreyas Rai

DC United vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United welcomes New England Revolution to the Audi Field with both sides vying for a magnificent start in the new MLS season.

DC United had a forgettable campaign under the management of former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and his successor Troy Lesense had a daunting task to recover from the position. With a fresh campaign starting on Saturday, the Black and Red have the perfect opportunity to restore their pride this season.

New England Revolution finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last term but bowed out of the competition on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia. The side has three consecutive victories against the home side and they'll be aiming to make it four in a row at the Audi Field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date:February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
Venue:Audi Field

DC United and New England Revolution cross swords at the Audi Field with both sides scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch DC United vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match between DC United and New England Revolution will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

A wholesale of changes in the roster was predicted for DC United after a disastrous campaign under Rooney.

The Black-and-Red's have secured the signature of American defender Conner Antley to bolster their defensive ranks. Brazilian prodigy and former Santos midfielder Gabriel Pirani is touted to command DC United's engine room alongside Finnish international Matti Peltola who parted ways with HJK Helsinki.

Martin Rodriguez (ACL), Mohanad Jeahze (calf), and Tyler Miller (rib) are the injury victims for the home side. All eyes would surely be on former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke after the Belgian netted 14 goals and bagged three assists last season.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Canouse, Akinmboni; Dobbelaere, Hopkins, Pirani, Klich, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Zamudio, Crockford
Defenders:McVey, Bartlett, Birnbaum, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera, Antley
Midfielders:Peltola, Garay, Klich, Canouse, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro
Forwards:Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Benteke, Hopkins

New England Revolution team news

Former Atletico Mineiro winger Dylan Borrero is yet to recover from his ACL knock, ruling him out alongside American defender Brandon Bye who is suffering from a similar injury as his Colombian teammate.

The Revs signed Henrich Ravas during the transfer window and the Slovakian shot-stopper would be gearing up to feature for the side between the sticks. The defensive duo of Nick Lima and Jonathan Mensah are the other acquisitions for the visitors this season.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Edwards Jr.; Farrell, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Bye, Polster; Buck, Gil, Bou; Vrioni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr.
Defenders:Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima
Midfielders:Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou
Forwards:Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16 Jul 2023New England Revolution 4-0 DC United MLS
26 Mar 2023DC United 1-2 New England RevolutionMLS
14 Aug 2022New England Revolution 1-0 DC UnitedMLS
24 Apr 2022DC United 3-2 New England RevolutionMLS
21 Oct 2021DC United 2-3 New England RevolutionMLS

Useful links

