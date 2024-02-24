DC United vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United welcomes New England Revolution to the Audi Field with both sides vying for a magnificent start in the new MLS season.

DC United had a forgettable campaign under the management of former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and his successor Troy Lesense had a daunting task to recover from the position. With a fresh campaign starting on Saturday, the Black and Red have the perfect opportunity to restore their pride this season.

New England Revolution finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last term but bowed out of the competition on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia. The side has three consecutive victories against the home side and they'll be aiming to make it four in a row at the Audi Field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and New England Revolution cross swords at the Audi Field with both sides scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch DC United vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The match between DC United and New England Revolution will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

A wholesale of changes in the roster was predicted for DC United after a disastrous campaign under Rooney.

The Black-and-Red's have secured the signature of American defender Conner Antley to bolster their defensive ranks. Brazilian prodigy and former Santos midfielder Gabriel Pirani is touted to command DC United's engine room alongside Finnish international Matti Peltola who parted ways with HJK Helsinki.

Martin Rodriguez (ACL), Mohanad Jeahze (calf), and Tyler Miller (rib) are the injury victims for the home side. All eyes would surely be on former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke after the Belgian netted 14 goals and bagged three assists last season.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Canouse, Akinmboni; Dobbelaere, Hopkins, Pirani, Klich, Ku-DiPietro; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Birnbaum, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera, Antley Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Canouse, Dobbelaere, Pirani, Ku-DiPietro Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Benteke, Hopkins

New England Revolution team news

Former Atletico Mineiro winger Dylan Borrero is yet to recover from his ACL knock, ruling him out alongside American defender Brandon Bye who is suffering from a similar injury as his Colombian teammate.

The Revs signed Henrich Ravas during the transfer window and the Slovakian shot-stopper would be gearing up to feature for the side between the sticks. The defensive duo of Nick Lima and Jonathan Mensah are the other acquisitions for the visitors this season.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Edwards Jr.; Farrell, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Bye, Polster; Buck, Gil, Bou; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Jul 2023 New England Revolution 4-0 DC United MLS 26 Mar 2023 DC United 1-2 New England Revolution MLS 14 Aug 2022 New England Revolution 1-0 DC United MLS 24 Apr 2022 DC United 3-2 New England Revolution MLS 21 Oct 2021 DC United 2-3 New England Revolution MLS

Useful links