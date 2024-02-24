Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS showdown

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew kick start their new campaign as they face Atlanta United who were thrashed out of the competition last season by the eventual champions.

Columbus Crew picked up the MLS crown for the third time in their history as they wrapped up a scintillating title with the American throne. The Crew will now be vying to defend their title in style as they face a familiar foe.

Atlanta United's 2023 MLS campaign was cut short by Columbus Crew itself as they lost 4-2 to the winners. The Five Stripes now have the perfect opportunity to avenge their defeat and kick off the new campaign on a high.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew will welcome Atlanta United to the Lower.com Field on February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS showdown between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with highlights on MLS' Official YouTube Channel.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

The Crew continue to remain without the services of Will Sands who was sidelined for a large chunk of the previous campaign as he's nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

The other absentees include Josh Williams and Kevin Molino who have both bid farewell to the club. Julian Gressel has joined David Beckham's Inter Miami as the American defender joins the star-studded roster at the Chase Stadium.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Hinestroza, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Hernandez, Rossi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Hughes, Amundsen, Morreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Habroune, Farsi Forwards: Rossi, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah, Arfsten, Hernandez, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United have added some prolific names to their squad with reigning Polish Cup winner Bartosz Silsz joining from Legia Warsaw alongside three-time Israeli Premier League winner Josh Cohen who's touted to be the visitor's future between the sticks.

Stian Gregersen and Xande Silva are the other two players added to the side

Talking about the departures, the Five Stripes have parted ways with Santiago Sosa and Matheus Rossetto who have joined Racing Club and Paranaense, respectively while Miles Robinson has joined MLS foes Cincinnati United.

The only player ruled out due to injury is Machop Chop with the Sudanese international yet to recover from his hamstring issue.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Abram, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis



Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 Nov 2023 Columbus Crew 4-2 Atlanta United MLS playoff 8 Nov 2023 Atlanta United 4-2 Columbus Crew MLS playoff 2 Nov 2023 Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United MLS playoff 8 Oct 2023 Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS playoff 26 Mar 2023 Columbus Crew 6-1 Atlanta United MLS playoff

