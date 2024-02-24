Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC and New York City look to reset and restart in the 2024 MLS campaign with the home side looking to continue their winning streak against the visitors at the Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC had a majestic campaign last term making it through to their first play-off in their history. Despite losing to New York Red Bulls in their Wild Card fixture, the Crown had a historic campaign and they'll be looking to replicate their heroics once again.

New York City, on the other hand, had a disastrous downfall last year as they failed to make it through to the playoffs of the competition for only the second time in their history. Finishing just two points off the final series play-off spot, the visitors would want to kick off the new season on a high.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and New York City square off at the Bank of America Stadium on February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights will be available to watch on MLS' Official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC acquired some key players in the offseason to bolster their squad with Djibril Diani and Nikola Petkovic joining from Caen and MLS Pro Next team, respectively.

The side will be without the services of Guzman Carujo who was shipped to Serbian outfit Cukaricki on the back of an injury-plagued season in America. The Polish duo of Kamil Jozwiak and Karol Swiderski have also left the side to move to Europe with the former joining Granada and the latter being exported to Hellas Verona.

Charlotte FC predicted XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Diani, Arfield, Westwood; Dejaegere, Copetti, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze Defenders: Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Uronen, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina Midfielders: Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield Forwards: Berchimas, Smalls, Cambridge, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares

New York City FC team news

Houston Dynamo picked Gabriel Segal in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick while Alfredo Morales has been officially transferred to San Jose Earthquakes.

Attacking midfielder Richard Ledezma has also returned to Dutch heavyweights PSV Eindhoven after the end of his loan spell in America while Maxi Moralez is yet to recover from his knee injury that has kept him in the medical room since last season.

The additions for the Blues include American midfielder Andres Perea who has joined the club permanently after a successful loan spell last term alongside Argentine winger Agustin Ojeda who has been transferred from Racing Club.

The other additions include Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf and Serbian international Jovan Mijatovic.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Bakrar



Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Jul 2023 New York City 1-1 Charlotte FC MLS 7 May 2023 Charlotte FC 3-2 New York City MLS 10 Sept 2022 Charlotte FC 1-1 New York City MLS 18 Aug 2022 New York City 1-3 Charlotte FC MLS

