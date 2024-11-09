How to watch today's Cagliari vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Buoyed by the Champions League win at Madrid, AC Milan will return to Serie A action when they take on Cagliari at Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

Before defeating Real Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu, the Rossoneri returned to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 win at Monza, while Cagliari need to snap a three-game losing run in Serie A following a 2-1 loss to Lazio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Cagliari vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Sardegna Arena

The Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan will be played at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo will look to continue in the XI, alongside GIanluca Gaetano and Nadir Zortea, with Roberto Piccoli leading the line.

Both Yerry Mina and Michel Adopo will be suspended here after picking up two yellow cards in the game against Lazio, as Jose Luis Palomino and Razvan Marin are in line to come in as the former duo's replacements.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Palomino, Luperto, Augello; Marin, Makoumbou; Zortea, Gaetano, Luvumbo; Piccoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ciocci, Scuffet, Sherri Defenders: Augello, Luperto, Wieteska, Palomino, Zappa, Obert, Azzi Midfielders: Viola, Deiola, Prati, Marin, Zortea, Jankto, Makoumbou, Gaetano Forwards: Lapadula, Pavoletti, Luvumbo, Mutandwa, Piccoli, Felici

AC Milan team news

As for Milan, Rafael Leao could continue alongside Pulisic in the XI, but Samu Chukwueze is likely to get the nod over Yunus Musah in attack here, with Alvaro Morata featuring upfront.

Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain sidelined through injury, while there is a chance of Matteo Gabbia returning from a calf problem.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cagliari and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2024 AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari Serie A January 2, 2024 AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari Coppa Italia September 27, 2023 Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan Serie A March 19, 2022 Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan Serie A August 29, 2021 AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari Serie A

