How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United's hunt for three points continues as they host a struggling FC Cincinnati in the MLS at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta United are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11 points from their seven games. The home side are on a streak of two consecutive draws in the MLS and would be vying to change their fortunes in front of their faithful.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in a slump of late as they are without a win in their previous three encounters. The visitors are currently a point above Atlanta in the table and a win could see them extend the gap between the two sides.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with highlights on MLS' Official YouTube channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United have a host of players ruled out due to injuries with star forward Georgios Giakoumakis being one of them. The Greek international is currently nursing a knee injury that sidelined him from the clash.

The other absentees for the hosts include Stian Gregersen (knee), Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Derrick Williams (calf), and Xande Silva (groin)

Jamal Thiare has three goals to his name as he's been his side's biggest attacking asset in Giakoumakis' absence this term.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Etienne; Thiare

Position Players Goalkeeper Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Midfielder Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Defender Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb Forward Giakoumakis, Thiaré, Wolff, Rios

FC Cincinnati team news

American shot-stopper Roman Celentano and defender London Aghedo are both confined to the treatment room for Cincinnati because of an ankle and leg issue, respectively.

The visitors will bank on the duo of Luciano Acosta and Yuya Kubo to produce the goods in front of the goal with the duo boasting six and three-goal contributions, respectively.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Keller; Yedlin, Jimenez, Bucha, Kubo; Acosta, Baird; Boupendza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Boupendza, Kubo, Ordonez, Santos, Baird

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Oct 2023 FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 31 Aug 2023 Atlanta United 1-2 FC Cincinnati MLS 14 Aug 2022 FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 17 Apr 2022 Atlanta United 0-0 FC Cincinnati MLS 8 Nov 2021 FC Cincinnati 1-2 Atlanta United MLS

