Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United aim to brush aside their 2-0 defeat against Toronto as they welcome a stumbling Chicago Fire outfit in an intriguing MLS contest at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United conceded two goals on either side of the half as the side was handed their second defeat in just four games with the Five Stripes continuing their hunt for redemption.

Chicago Fire have just one win in their opening five games as they look to get their season back on track. The visitors were held by New England Revolution in their previous outing as they look to bounce back from the stalemate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United will host Chicago Fire at the illustrious Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 31, 2024. The two sides will kick off the fixture at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and FOX in the US while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

The Five Stripes will be bolstered by the return of all of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Caleb Wiley, Bartosz Slisz, Ajani Fortune, Thiago Almada, and Luis Abram to the side after missing out the previous week due to their international commitments.

Stian Gregersen is scheduled to be dumped into the treatment room for the next two months after undergoing surgery to cure his left meniscus problem.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Wolff; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Chicago Fire FC team news

The trio of Chris Brady, Sergio Oregel, and Xherdan Shaqiri are back from international duty after serving their respective nations.

Hugo Cuypers will continue spearheading the attack for the Chicago Fire FC having netted twice in two games.

The injury-absentees for the visitors include American defender Wyatt Omsberg who's nursing a leg injury and American forward Victor Bezzera who has an upper leg issue.

Former Atlanta left-back Andrew Gutman will fail to set up a meeting with his former employees as the USMNT international is also nursing an injury.

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Arigoni, Salquist, Czichos, Dean; Acosta, Gimenez; Haile-Selassie, Herbers, Shaqiri; Cuypers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brady, Dowd, Gal, Richey Defenders: Czichos, Gasper, Gutman, Omsberg, Pineda, Reynolds, Salquist, Souquet, Terán Midfielders: Acosta, Casas, Giménez, Gutiérrez, Haile-Selassie, Navarro, Oregel, Shaqiri Forwards: Barlow, Bezerra, Cuypers, Dean, Herbers, Koutsias, Mueller, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 May 2023 Chicago Fire 3-3 Atlanta United MLS 24 Apr 2023 Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire MLS 31 Jul 2022 Chicago Fire 0-0 Atlanta United MLS 8 May 2022 Atlanta United 4-1 Chicago Fire MLS 4 Jul 2021 Chicago Fire 3-0 Atlanta United MLS

Useful links