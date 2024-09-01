How to watch today's Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lille and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG travel to Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Both sides boast of a 100 percent record from their opening two games in the French top flight, while Lille have also won their Champions League Qualification play-off against Slavia Prague 3-2 on aggregate.

How to watch Lille vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lille and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lille vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The Ligue 1 match between Lille and PSG will be played at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

Angel Gomes could shake off his knock to return to action against PSG, but left-back Ismaily is sure to miss out due to a meniscus injury. So Gabriel Gudmundsson will continue to deputise in the back four.

Nabil Bentaleb and Samuel Umtiti are other injury absentees at the club.

Meanwhile, Edon Zhegrova is back from a ban, with Jonathan David leading the line.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Cabella, Gomes; Haraldsson, David, Zhegrova.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Olmeta, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Diakite, Bakker, Santos, Fernandes, Ismaily Midfielders: Haraldsson, Gomes, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Mbappe, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

PSG team news

Goncalo Ramos is set to be sidelined for at least a couple of months due to an ankle injury, while Marco Asensio should continue leading the three-man frontline.

Joao Neves will keep his place in midfield, with Desire Doue expected to start on the bench once again.

Elsewhere, defensive duo Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez will miss out through leg and ACL injuries respectively.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Pereira, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Doue, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Asensio, Kolo Muani, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lille and PSG across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 10, 2024 PSG 3-1 Lille Ligue 1 December 17, 2023 Lille 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 February 19, 2023 PSG 4-3 Lille Ligue 1 August 21, 2022 Lille 1-7 PSG Ligue 1 February 6, 2022 Lille 1-5 PSG Ligue 1

