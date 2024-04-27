How to watch today's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers are on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 4 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Panthers were swept by Tampa Bay in the second round in 2022 and eliminated in six games in the first round in 2021. With vengeance on their minds, they have completely controlled this series and are on track to sweep the Battle of the Sunshine State.

After showing a flicker of promise on home ice in the second period of Game 3, the Lightning are on the brink of elimination on Saturday evening at Amalie Arena. They must win this one to avoid a sweep embarrassment and a First Round exit for the second straight season.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT Arena Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida, USA

The NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 between Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, USA on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The game will begin at 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT.

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Lightning vs. Panthers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TBS/ truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers Team News & Key Leaders

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will miss Haydn Fleury due to an upper-body injury, Jonas Johansson due to a lower-body injury and Mikhail Sergachev due to a severe leg injury.

This season, the Lightning averaged 3.51 goals per game, but have had trouble finding the back of the net regularly in this series, scoring only seven goals in three games. Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov lead the top line with three goals and four assists.

The Lightning's offence has struggled, but so has their defence, which has allowed 11 goals in the series.

Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak have anchored the top two partnership. However, the play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the bright spot. He's stopped 85 of the 94 shots he's faced.

Florida Panthers

Florida have listed Game 3 absentees Sam Bennett (upper body) and Ryan Lomberg (illness) as day-to-day on their injury report.

The Panthers' offense has done some fine work in the First Round scoring 11 goals, including five in Game 3. Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe have netted five goals and as many assists to lead the top line, while Sam Reinhart, Bennett, and Vladimir Tarasenko have combined for four goals and two assists. Defensemen Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour have also been handy with a goal and four assists from the point.

The defense has only allowed seven goals in the three games. Montour and Forsling have led the top pairing, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky also starring, saving 64 of the 71 shots he's faced.

Head-to-Head Record

The teams meet on Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last meeting.