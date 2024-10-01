How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to host the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL preseason battle on October 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Florida Panthers have a record of 3-3-0 overall and 0-2-0 on the road. The Tampa Bay Lightning have a record of 2-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 at home.

With an impressive 28.6% power play rate, the Lightning are the best team in the league, whereas the Panthers are eighth with a respectable 23.5%.

Both teams execute competitive defense, with Tampa Bay's penalty kill ranking fifth in the league at 83.3%, just somewhat better than Florida's sixth-place ranking of 82.5%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL preseason game on October 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.

Date October 02, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Aren Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news and players to watch

This season, Andrei Vasilevskiy has kept a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .900 save percentage (SV%), which shows how reliable he is in net for the Lightning.

Jonas Johansson has a record of 12-7-5, a GAA of 3.37, and an SV% of .890.

Additionally, Nikita Kucherov remains an outstanding player, making a big difference with 144 points along with 100 assists, ensuring him a key scoring force for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mikey Eyssimont Lower body injury Out Luke Glendening Undisclosed Out

Florida Panthers team news and players to watch

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a key player for the Florida Panthers this season, with a 36-17-4 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.37, a save percentage (SV%) of .915, and six shutouts.

Chris Driedger has a record of 1-1-0, and a GAA of 2.51, with a good .917 SV%, but he hasn't had any shutouts.

On offense, Sam Reinhart has become a major player for the Panthers. He has 94 points, which includes 57 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers will be the latest in a fierce rivalry that has seen both high-scoring games and strong performances. The Lightning's strong defense helped them win their most recent matchup on the first of October 2024, with a score of 3-1. But before that, on the 26th of September 2024, the teams fought an exciting shootout in which the Lightning beat the Panthers 8–7. This showed how good both teams were at scoring. The Panthers have also shown they can dominate, as shown by their comprehensive 6-1 win against the Lightning on April 30th, 2024, and their earlier wins in April. Due to this past, fans should anticipate a competitive game with both teams making strong offensive moves and key goaltending skills as they try to claim the title as the rivalry's leader.

Date Results Oct 01, 2024 Lightning 3-1 Panthers Sep 26, 2024 Lightning 8-7 Panthers Apr 30, 2024 Panthers 6-1 Lightning Apr 28, 2024 Lightning 6-3 Panthers Apr 26, 2024 Panthers 5-3 Lightning

