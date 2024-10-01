How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to host the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL preseason battle on October 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Florida Panthers have a record of 3-3-0 overall and 0-2-0 on the road. The Tampa Bay Lightning have a record of 2-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 at home.
With an impressive 28.6% power play rate, the Lightning are the best team in the league, whereas the Panthers are eighth with a respectable 23.5%.
Both teams execute competitive defense, with Tampa Bay's penalty kill ranking fifth in the league at 83.3%, just somewhat better than Florida's sixth-place ranking of 82.5%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL preseason game on October 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.
|Date
|October 02, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Amalie Aren
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news
Tampa Bay Lightning team news and players to watch
This season, Andrei Vasilevskiy has kept a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .900 save percentage (SV%), which shows how reliable he is in net for the Lightning.
Jonas Johansson has a record of 12-7-5, a GAA of 3.37, and an SV% of .890.
Additionally, Nikita Kucherov remains an outstanding player, making a big difference with 144 points along with 100 assists, ensuring him a key scoring force for Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Mikey Eyssimont
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Luke Glendening
|Undisclosed
|Out
Florida Panthers team news and players to watch
Sergei Bobrovsky has been a key player for the Florida Panthers this season, with a 36-17-4 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.37, a save percentage (SV%) of .915, and six shutouts.
Chris Driedger has a record of 1-1-0, and a GAA of 2.51, with a good .917 SV%, but he hasn't had any shutouts.
On offense, Sam Reinhart has become a major player for the Panthers. He has 94 points, which includes 57 goals.
Florida Panthers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tomas Nosek
|Upper body injury
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers will be the latest in a fierce rivalry that has seen both high-scoring games and strong performances. The Lightning's strong defense helped them win their most recent matchup on the first of October 2024, with a score of 3-1. But before that, on the 26th of September 2024, the teams fought an exciting shootout in which the Lightning beat the Panthers 8–7. This showed how good both teams were at scoring. The Panthers have also shown they can dominate, as shown by their comprehensive 6-1 win against the Lightning on April 30th, 2024, and their earlier wins in April. Due to this past, fans should anticipate a competitive game with both teams making strong offensive moves and key goaltending skills as they try to claim the title as the rivalry's leader.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 01, 2024
|Lightning 3-1 Panthers
|Sep 26, 2024
|Lightning 8-7 Panthers
|Apr 30, 2024
|Panthers 6-1 Lightning
|Apr 28, 2024
|Lightning 6-3 Panthers
|Apr 26, 2024
|Panthers 5-3 Lightning