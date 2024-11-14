How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets is set to take place on November 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be trying to end their four-game losing streak.

The Lightning are 7-6-1 overall and have an impressive 4-1-1 record at home. The Lightning have done effectively when they score three or more goals, finishing 7-3-0 in those games.

Winnipeg, on the other hand, has a 15-1 record and is 7-0-0 on the road without a loss. The Jets have 19 power-play goals, which is the most in the league right now.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will confront each other. In their previous game, the Jets won 7–4, with Kyle Connor scoring two of the goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL battle on November 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.

Date November 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3, FDSNSUN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Nikita Kucherov has scored 22 points over 14 games so far this season, which is the most on Tampa Bay's team. He averages 1.6 points each game. He has scored 11 goals and set up 11 assists.

Zemgus Girgensons has been in the penalty box four times this season, which is the most on his team. He has been there for 22 minutes.

Pavel Vasilevskiy has a 6-5-1 record in goal. His save percentage is .910, and he has stopped 282 shots. He has also given up 28 goals, or 2.4 goals per game.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brayden Point Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has twenty-two points and eleven goals, which are both team highs.

Dylan Samberg is currently 36th in the league with 18 penalty minutes, which is the most on the team.

Connor Hellebuyck is third across the league with a 12-1-0 record, a 1.9 goals-against average, and a .934 save rate.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Logan Stanley Midbody injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning five times in a row. The latest game was on November 4th, 2024, and the Jets beat the Lightning 7–4. Kyle Connor led Winnipeg's scoring. There have been five games between these teams, and the Jets have scored more goals than the Lightning. This includes 4-2 wins in January of 2024 and January of 2023. The Jets might once again set the rhythm of the game because of their strong attack and power play, which are currently the best in the league, and the fact that Tampa Bay has lost four straight games. If Tampa Bay wants to stop Winnipeg from winning this game, they will need to utilize strong defense to stutter down Connor and stop the Jets' powerful power play.

Date Results Nov 04, 2024 Jets 7-4 Lightning Jan 03, 2024 Jets 4-2 Lightning Nov 23, 2023 Jets 3-2 Lightning Mar 13, 2023 Jets 3-2 Lightning Jan 07, 2023 Jets 4-2 Lightning

