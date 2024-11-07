How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers will happen on November 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Tampa Bay Lightning hopes to get back on track after losing their last three games.

Tampa Bay comes into the game with a 7-6 record overall and a strong 4-1-0 mark at home. They have an average of 11.0 penalty minutes each game and are placed 6th in the league right now.

The Flyers are having a tough time. They are 4-8-1 overall and 2-4-1 on the road. With 11.5 penalty minutes for each game, they are third in the league.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

Date November 7, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 6-5-0, a GAA of 2.59, an SV% of .903, and one shutout this season.

Jonas Johansson has had a rough season so far, with a record of 1-1-0 and a 4.51 GAA. He has also failed to score a shutout.

Nikita Kucherov has 22 points for the Lightning, which includes ten goals and twelve assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brayden Point Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Ivan Fedotov has had a rough start to the season. He is 0-3-0, has a 5.35 GAA, along with an .821 SV%. He has no shutouts.

The Flyers' Travis Konecny has 14 points, which comes from seven goals and seven assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Ersson Undisclosed Day-to-Day Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

Five past meetings between the Lightning and the Flyers have ended with a 4-1 win for Tampa Bay. The Lightning won their most recent game, on the 10th of March 2024, by a score of 7–0. The Flyers' only win in this time came on the 28th of February 2024, with a score of 6-2. Philadelphia has been outscored by Tampa Bay most of the time. The Lightning won easily in their last three games, on March 8, 2023 (5-2), December 2, 2022 (4-1), and January 24, 2024 (6-3). Based on this pattern, the Lightning are likely to be the favorites in Thursday's game, especially since they have been playing better lately and scoring a lot of goals.

Date Results Mar 10, 2024 Lightning 7-0 Flyers Feb 28, 2024 Flyers 6-2 Lightning Jan 24, 2024 Lightning 6-3 Flyers Mar 08, 2023 Lightning 5-2 Flyers Dec 02, 2022 Lightning 4-1 Flyers

