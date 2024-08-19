How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Washington Capitals to open a thrilling NHL clash on November 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, Lars Eller scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning have a great 7-2-1 record at home and an overall record of 11-7-2. The Lightning have done excellently when scoring goals. They have an excellent 11-3-1 record when they achieve a minimum of three goals.

This season, Washington is 14-6-1, and they compete strongly on the road, where they are 7-2-0. The Capitals have done nicely in games where they follow the rules. They are 5-2-0 when they have fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. The Lightning shut out the Capitals 3-0 in their first game, with Jake Guentzel scoring two of the goals.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals will meet in an exciting NHL battle on November 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.

Date November 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

This season, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 10-6-1 record, 2.24 GAA, and a .915 save rate, with two shutouts for the Lightning.

Jonas Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, and a 5.22 GAA, including a .856 save % in limited appearances.

Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay offensively with 32 points on twelve goals and twenty assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nick Paul Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a 9-1-1 record, and a 2.44 GAA, including a .917 save percentage for his side, making him a reliable netminder.

Charlie Lindgren is resilient but inconsistent, with a 5-5-0 record, and a 2.64 GAA, with a .901 save percentage.

Dylan Strome has scored 29 points with six goals and twenty-three assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Ovechkin Leg injury Out Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Tampa Bay Lightning have won three of the last five bouts against the Washington Capitals. The Capitals have two wins, one on the 14th of April 2024 (4–2) and the other on February 23, 2024 (5–3).

The most recent match was on the 27th of October 2024, and the Lightning won 3-0. The Lightning has always been strong. On March 31, 2023, they beat Washington 5-1, and on December 24, 2023, they beat them by a score of 2-1. Based on these outcomes, Tampa Bay seems to be in the lead going into this game, especially since it's at home.

However, Washington will be looking to get back on track by putting together a more controlled and defensive showing. The Capitals' recent success on the road could give them the boost they want to go up against Tampa Bay again.

Date Results Oct 27, 2024 Lightning 3-0 Capitals Apr 14, 2024 Capitals 4-2 Lightning Feb 23, 2024 Capitals 5-3 Lightning Dec 24, 2023 Lightning 2-1 Capitals Mar 31, 2023 Lightning 5-1 Capitals

