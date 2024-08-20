How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings .

The Dallas Wings are set to take on the New York Liberty on Tuesday. These two teams have yet to clash this season, with all four matchups scheduled for this final month.

The Wings are enduring a nightmare season, sitting at 6-20, tied for the worst record in the league—a far cry from their preseason expectations. While injuries have played a role, it's their lackluster defense that's been their biggest downfall.

In their first game back with nearly their full roster, they allowed a season-high 109 points to a Connecticut Sun team that isn't exactly known for its fast-paced offense.

Now, they face an arguably even tougher challenge against a Liberty squad that appears to be the best in the league right now, fresh off an impressive 79-67 victory over the Aces in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Wings WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings live on the NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live, while FuboTV serves as the ideal streaming option.

New York Liberty Team News

Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points against the Aces, while Jonquel Jones contributed 10 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists.

Jones has been relatively quiet on the scoring end, but she's hitting her stride as a playmaker for the Liberty, tallying 11 assists in her first two games back. This continues a season-long trend.

In the first 14 games of the season, Jones averaged 2.7 assists per game, but that figure has soared to 4.7 per game in the 13 games since. The Wings allow the most assists per game by a wide margin, and Jones often prefers to distribute the ball against weaker opponents.

Dallas Wings Team News

Satou Sabally made her WNBA season bow on Friday against the Connecticut Sun after recovering from a shoulder injury and competing for Germany at the Olympics. In her first game back, Sabally had 20 points, eight rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Liberty and the Wings in the WNBA: