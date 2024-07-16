How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun (18-5) head to Brooklyn to take on the New York Liberty (20-4) in their final WNBA game before the Olympic break on Tuesday at the Barclays Center.

The two best teams in the WNBA face off for the third time this season, as New York looks to improve to 3-0 in the season series.

Connecticut sit 1.5 games back of the Liberty, but it could be in a good spot to steal one on the road with Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton both banged up. Last time out on Sunday afternoon, the Sun defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 96-79, to pick up their 18th win of the season.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Sun WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA action between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will happen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform, which comes with your Prime membership, or costs $8.99 a month on its own. New subscribers can test it out with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial before committing to the membership.

New York Liberty Team News

With Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton are both out for this game, the Liberty will have a tougher time scoring the ball against the elite Sun defense.

They could count on All-Star Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu to continue delivering the goods. She has scored 21 or more points in four straight games, pushing her season averages to 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Only Moriah Jefferson is out for this game.

Rachel Banham had a career-day against Mercury, leading the Sun with a season-high 24 points, going 8-11 from behind the three-point line. DiJonai Carrington added 12 points and 11 rebounds, notching the first double-double of her career.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 9.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, putting her at the top of the Sun leaderboards in those metrics. Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner puts up 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making her the top scorer on the squad.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: