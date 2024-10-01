How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA playoffs: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces face off against the New York Liberty on Tuesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Second Round at Barclays Center.

The visitors aim to level the series at 1-1 after their defeat on Sunday. The Aces have emerged victorious in five of their last seven away games. Offensively, Las Vegas is putting up an average of 76.7 points while shooting 41.4 percent from the field, and defensively, they’re conceding 71.5 points on 37.8 percent shooting.

The hosts aim to keep their playoff record unblemished and secure a 2-0 lead in the series. The Liberty have triumphed in 11 of their last 14 games on home turf. New York is averaging 87 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor, and defensively, they are giving up 76 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Although Game 2 typically calls for a zig-zag strategy, New York is currently matching the level of performance we observed from Las Vegas last season as they geared up for their championship run.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Liberty vs Aces game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Aces will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

New York Liberty Team News

The New York Liberty executed their game plan flawlessly in Game 1, cruising to a 10-point victory. Their strategy involved putting pressure on league MVP A'ja Wilson, which was effective. Brenna Stewart shone with an impressive 34 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added 21 and Jonquel Jones contributed 13. While the Liberty may not be able to rely on Stewart to produce that level of scoring consistently, any additional focus on her will create opportunities for the rest of the team's offensive threats. When the momentum builds, the home crowd becomes an undeniable force.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

On the visitors front, A'ja Wilson is currently averaging 22 points and 9 rebounds per game, while Kelsey Plum contributes 18.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Jackie Young stands as the third player in double digits, and Chelsea Gray is pulling down 3 rebounds. The Las Vegas Aces are hitting 32.3 percent of their three-point attempts and boasting an impressive 88.1 percent from the charity stripe.

It was surprising to see Las Vegas caught in a fast-paced game against New York in Game 1. The Aces trailed by 10 at halftime and fell behind by as much as 22 points during the contest, never really posing a threat to the Liberty’s grip on the match. Plum led the Aces with 24 points, while Wilson, the WNBA MVP, contributed 21 points. This marks only the second time in three seasons that the Aces have found themselves behind in a playoff series.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: