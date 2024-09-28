+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
League One
Gaughan Group Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leyton Orient vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having bounced back from the Birmingham defeat, Wrexham will look to register their sixth League One win this season when they take on Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The Red Dragons saw off Crawley Town 2-1 last weekend, while the Os are coming off a 2-2 draw with Peterborough United in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leyton Orient vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date:September 28, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am PT / 10 am ET
Venue:Gaughan Group Stadium

The League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham will be played at Brisbane Road - commercially known as Gaughan Group Stadium - in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leyton Orient team news

Hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games, Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens is likely to name an unchanged XI against Wrexham.

As such, QPR loanee Charlie Kelman should continue to lead the line.

Leyton Orient possible XI: Hemming; James, Beckles, Happe, Currie; Brown, Clare; O'Neill, Galbraith, Agyei; Kelman.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hemming, Howes, Keeley, Phillips
Defenders:James, Sweeney, Simpson, Happe, Cooper, Currie, Beckles, Clare
Midfielders:Brown, Graham, Archibald, Ball, Warrington, Partley, Perkins, O'Neill, Galbraith, Jaiyesimi, Obiero, Welch, Carter
Forwards:Agyei, Donley, Kelman, Sterling

Wrexham team news

Defender Luke Bolton remains a doubt after missing the last two matches.

Elsewhere, Andy Cannon can be handed start in the middle once again, while Jack Marriott would expect a recall in attack.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connor, O'Connell, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Mullin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
Midfielders:McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam
Forwards:Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leyton Orient and Wrexham across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 9, 2019Leyton Orient 1-0 WrexhamNational League
January 12, 2019Wrexham 0-1 Leyton OrientFA Trophy
November 24, 2018Wrexham 0-2 Leyton OrientNational League
April 21, 2018Leyton Orient 1-0 WrexhamNational League
October 28, 2017Wrexham 2-2 Leyton OrientNational League

Useful links

