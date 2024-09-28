How to watch today's Leyton Orient vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having bounced back from the Birmingham defeat, Wrexham will look to register their sixth League One win this season when they take on Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The Red Dragons saw off Crawley Town 2-1 last weekend, while the Os are coming off a 2-2 draw with Peterborough United in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Leyton Orient vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium

The League One match between Leyton Orient and Wrexham will be played at Brisbane Road - commercially known as Gaughan Group Stadium - in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leyton Orient team news

Hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games, Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens is likely to name an unchanged XI against Wrexham.

As such, QPR loanee Charlie Kelman should continue to lead the line.

Leyton Orient possible XI: Hemming; James, Beckles, Happe, Currie; Brown, Clare; O'Neill, Galbraith, Agyei; Kelman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Howes, Keeley, Phillips Defenders: James, Sweeney, Simpson, Happe, Cooper, Currie, Beckles, Clare Midfielders: Brown, Graham, Archibald, Ball, Warrington, Partley, Perkins, O'Neill, Galbraith, Jaiyesimi, Obiero, Welch, Carter Forwards: Agyei, Donley, Kelman, Sterling

Wrexham team news

Defender Luke Bolton remains a doubt after missing the last two matches.

Elsewhere, Andy Cannon can be handed start in the middle once again, while Jack Marriott would expect a recall in attack.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connor, O'Connell, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leyton Orient and Wrexham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 9, 2019 Leyton Orient 1-0 Wrexham National League January 12, 2019 Wrexham 0-1 Leyton Orient FA Trophy November 24, 2018 Wrexham 0-2 Leyton Orient National League April 21, 2018 Leyton Orient 1-0 Wrexham National League October 28, 2017 Wrexham 2-2 Leyton Orient National League

