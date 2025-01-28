How to watch today's Leon vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Leon in Tuesday's Liga MX encounter at Estadio Leon.

After registering a win in the opening game of the Clausura 2025 campaign, Oscar Garcia's side failed to pick a win in back-to-back matches (D1 L1). Whereas Leon have won both their games so far - coming into the tie with a game in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leon vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Leon vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas will be played at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, January 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Colombian winger Stiven Mendoza will serve the third game of his four-game ban after receiving a red card against Monterrey in November 2024, while Edgar Guerra has not made an appearance his his red card in the same game despite serving his two-game ban since.

Midfielder Federico Martinez remains a doubt due to an ACL injury.

Ettson Ayon will continue to be involved in attack.

Chivas team news

Luis Olivas, Oscar Whalley, Victor Guzman and Miguel Gomez are all sidelined through injuries, while Alan Mozo and Daniel Aguirre are doubts with groin and muscle issues, respectively.

Garcia has mixed up his attacking options, with either Teun Wilke or Javier Hernandez expected to lead the line here.

