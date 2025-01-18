How to watch today's Leicester vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City will be seeking their first Premier League win in eight games when they welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

While the Foxes remain embroiled in the relegation battle after suffering their sixth straight loss as they went down 2-0 against Crystal Palace in the mid-week, Fulham will also look to return to winning ways after a 3-2 loss at West Ham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Mads Hermansen, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira remain sidelined through injuries.

Recent signing Woyo Coulibaly could be available for selection despite not having training with his new team-mates yet provided the completion of his transfer formalities, while Odsonne Edouard is back in contention after being ineligible to play against his parent club Crystal Palace

However, Jordan Ayew, Patson Daka, Kasey McAteer and Bobby De Cordova-Reid will all offer Edouard competition for a spot in attack.

Fulham team news

Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson are ruled out with knee and thigh injuries, respectively, but Sander Berge could be back after recovering from an ankle issue.

Either Andreas Pereira or Sasa Lukic may be required to make a way in case Berge is promoted to the XI in midfield, while Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez are likely to continue in attack.

