King Power Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leicester vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City will be seeking their first Premier League win in eight games when they welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

While the Foxes remain embroiled in the relegation battle after suffering their sixth straight loss as they went down 2-0 against Crystal Palace in the mid-week, Fulham will also look to return to winning ways after a 3-2 loss at West Ham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Fulham will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

41
J. Stolarczyk
23
J. Vestergaard
2
J. Justin
16
V. Kristiansen
3
W. Faes
24
B. Soumare
10
S. Mavididi
8
H. Winks
11
B. El Khannous
18
J. Ayew
9
J. Vardy
1
B. Leno
33
A. Robinson
3
C. Bassey
21
T. Castagne
5
J. Andersen
18
A. Pereira
20
S. Lukic
10
T. Cairney
8
H. Wilson
17
A. Iwobi
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester team news

Mads Hermansen, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira remain sidelined through injuries.

Recent signing Woyo Coulibaly could be available for selection despite not having training with his new team-mates yet provided the completion of his transfer formalities, while Odsonne Edouard is back in contention after being ineligible to play against his parent club Crystal Palace

However, Jordan Ayew, Patson Daka, Kasey McAteer and Bobby De Cordova-Reid will all offer Edouard competition for a spot in attack.

Fulham team news

Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson are ruled out with knee and thigh injuries, respectively, but Sander Berge could be back after recovering from an ankle issue.

Either Andreas Pereira or Sasa Lukic may be required to make a way in case Berge is promoted to the XI in midfield, while Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez are likely to continue in attack.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

FUL

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

