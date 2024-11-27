How to watch today's Leeds United vs Luton Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will seek to continue to lead the Championship standings table for another week when they welcome Luton to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Daniel Farke's men are coming off back-to-back wins against QPR and Swansea City, while the Hatters defeated Hull City by a solitary goal in their last game over the weekend.

Leeds United vs Luton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Luton will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

While Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev are sidelined through injury, Junior Firpo will complete his three-match ban on Wednesday. So Sam Byram would continue to deputise in place of Firpo at the back.

Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell will form the midfield pivot, with Josuha Guilavogui pushing for a start.

Willy Gnonto is likely to join Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon going forward, while either Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph should feature at the tip.

Luton team news

Luton manager Rob Edwards will be tempted to field a similar lineup from the Hull win, although Jordan Clark is back from a suspension and could replace Shandon Baptiste in the XI, alongside Tom Krauss.

Marvellous Nakamba will continue to provide cover for the injured Alfie Doughty on the left side, while Reece Burke is likely to keep his place from the onset ahead of Daiki Hashioka.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo would start up front, with Jacob Brown, Cauley Woodrow and Joe Taylor available as options off the bench.

