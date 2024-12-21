How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will be battling to maintain their place in the Serie A top-five when they lock horns with Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday.

The visitors look to respond to Monday's 0-6 thrashing at the hands of Inter, while Lecce had recorded a 2-1 victory over Monza last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lecce vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lecce and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lecce vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Via del Mare

The Serie A match between Lecce and Lazio will be played at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Nikola Krstovic is set to lead the line of attack for the hosts.

On the injury front, Kialonda Gaspar, Antonino Gallo and Lameck Banda are unavailable for selection, while Balthazar Pierret could make the squad after returning to full training.

Patrick Dorgu is likely to get the nod over Antonino Gallo at left-back.

Lazio team news

The defensive duo of Samuel Gigot and Mario Gila are expected to shake off the niggles, while Boulaye Dia could return after recovering from an ankle injury.

Alessio Romagnoli and Matias Vecino are doubts due to knee and muscle problems, respectively.

In the better news, Taty Castellanos is back from a ban.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links