How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL clash on November 8, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Leafs have a slightly better recent record, especially at home (5-2-0), than the Red Wings (2-2-0), especially on the road.

Toronto's penalty kill, which is ranked sixth across the league at 86%, has been one of their best parts. This could be very important against Detroit's strong power play, which is ranked eighth at 25%.

Additionally, the Red Wings' penalty kill is not outstanding; they are ranked 28th with a 69.4 percent accuracy rate, which is quite poor.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings will meet for an epic NHL game on November 8, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date November 8, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS-D, TSN4, FDSNDET

Streaming service: ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a 5-2-2 record, an effective goals-against average (GAA) of 2.12, a great save percentage of .928, and one shutout.

Joseph Woll has a record of 1-2–0 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

Mitch Marner has 16 points, including two goals and fourteen assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day Dakota Mermis Upper body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has been a steady goalie, with a 4-1-1 record, a goals-against average of 2.45, a high .929 save rate, and one shutout to his name.

Alex Lyon has been tough so far, with a record of 2–3–0, a 2.78 goals against average, and a decent .916 save rate. He has also recorded one shutout.

Lucas Raymond has 11 points, including one goal and ten assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a slight advantage against the Detroit Red Wings in recent games, having won three of their last five. Toronto has shown they can lock down Detroit's defense, as shown by their 2-0 clean win on the fourth of October 2024, and their close wins, like the 3-2 wins on the sixth of October 2024, and the 18th of November 2023. A 5-4 win during April 2024 as well as a 4-2 victory in January 2024, on the other hand, show that Detroit can beat teams on offense. Because of how close these games have been and how effectively Toronto has been performing at home lately, we may see another close game where Toronto's strong penalty kill is key to stopping Detroit's power play. The Maple Leafs will probably try to keep the game moving quickly, but Detroit may be able to get past Toronto's defense if they can make the most of their chances to score.

Date Results Oct 06, 2024 Leafs 3-2 Wings Oct 04, 2024 Leafs 2-0 Wings Apr 14, 2024 Wings 5-4 Leafs Jan 15, 2024 Wings 4-2 Leafs Nov 18, 2023 Leafs 3-2 Wings

