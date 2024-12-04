How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Nashville Predators to start a high-voltage NHL action on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Nashville Predators are trying to end a losing streak of four games.

Toronto has a great overall record of 15-7-2, and their home record of 11-3-0 is even better. When they score three or more goals, the Maple Leafs are unbeatable. They are 15-0-1 in those games.

In contrast, Nashville has had a tough time on the road, going 2–6–4, and their total record is 7–12–6. The Predators have done well in close games, going 2-2-6 in games decided by one goal.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators will meet in an epic NHL battle on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date December 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS2, FDSNSO

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

William Nylander has 15 goals and eleven assists, which is the most on the Maple Leafs' list.

Mitchell Marner has scored seven goals and set up ten assists in his last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Lower body injury Out Bobby McMann Lower body injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Roman Josi has helped the Predators score seven goals and set up fifteen assists.

Steven Stamkos has scored three goals and set up two assists in the last ten games.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeremy Lauzon Lower body injury Out Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Predators, this contest could be very close, but the Maple Leafs have won the last few meetings. Nashville has won two of the last five games, including a 3-2 win in October 2023.

The Maple Leafs have won three of the previous five games, including a crushing 4-0 win in December 2023. Three of the most recent five games between these two teams have been settled by a single goal, which shows that Toronto can beat Nashville in close games.

Toronto may be feeling confident going into this game because of how well they have performed this season, particularly at home. However, Nashville can still be a threat because they can win close games, particularly if they can keep up in a game with few goals.

Date Results Dec 10, 2023 Maple Leafs 4-0 Predators Oct 29, 2023 Predators 3-2 Maple Leafs Mar 27, 2023 Maple Leafs 3-2 Predators Jan 12, 2023 Maple Leafs 2-1 Predators Mar 20, 2022 Predators 6-3 Maple Leafs

