How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Nashville Predators to start a high-voltage NHL action on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Nashville Predators are trying to end a losing streak of four games.
Toronto has a great overall record of 15-7-2, and their home record of 11-3-0 is even better. When they score three or more goals, the Maple Leafs are unbeatable. They are 15-0-1 in those games.
In contrast, Nashville has had a tough time on the road, going 2–6–4, and their total record is 7–12–6. The Predators have done well in close games, going 2-2-6 in games decided by one goal.
This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time
The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators will meet in an epic NHL battle on December 04, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.
|Date
|December 04, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Scotiabank Arena
|Location
|Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, TVAS2, FDSNSO
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
William Nylander has 15 goals and eleven assists, which is the most on the Maple Leafs' list.
Mitchell Marner has scored seven goals and set up ten assists in his last ten games.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jani Hakanpaa
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Bobby McMann
|Lower body injury
|Out
Nashville Predators team news
Roman Josi has helped the Predators score seven goals and set up fifteen assists.
Steven Stamkos has scored three goals and set up two assists in the last ten games.
Nashville Predators injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeremy Lauzon
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Austin Roest
|Undisclosed
|Out
Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators head-to-head record
Based on the last five meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Predators, this contest could be very close, but the Maple Leafs have won the last few meetings. Nashville has won two of the last five games, including a 3-2 win in October 2023.
The Maple Leafs have won three of the previous five games, including a crushing 4-0 win in December 2023. Three of the most recent five games between these two teams have been settled by a single goal, which shows that Toronto can beat Nashville in close games.
Toronto may be feeling confident going into this game because of how well they have performed this season, particularly at home. However, Nashville can still be a threat because they can win close games, particularly if they can keep up in a game with few goals.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 10, 2023
|Maple Leafs 4-0 Predators
|Oct 29, 2023
|Predators 3-2 Maple Leafs
|Mar 27, 2023
|Maple Leafs 3-2 Predators
|Jan 12, 2023
|Maple Leafs 2-1 Predators
|Mar 20, 2022
|Predators 6-3 Maple Leafs