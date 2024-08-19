How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning to start a thrilling NHL game in the Atlantic Division on October 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Lightning have a record of 3-1-0 and the Maple Leafs have a record of 3-2-0. The Maple Leafs are 11th in the league with an exceptional 85% penalty kill, which should assist in neutralizing Tampa's power play. Lightning's penalty kill rate, on the other hand, is only 73.3%, which ranks them 24th and leaves them open to attack when they are down a man.

Toronto also has a big advantage over Tampa in face-offs because they win 54.4% of draws, which is fourth in the league. Tampa only wins 47.8% of face-offs, which is 23rd.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date October 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has maintained a strong .937 save percentage, and a 1.79 goals-against average, including a 2-2-0 record in net. However, he has yet to record a shutout.

Mitch Marner has proven very important, making moves that have led to 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists).

As of now, William Nylander has scored three goals, one of which was on the power play, and taken sixteen shots on goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dakota Mermis Upper body injury Out Fraser Minten Ankle injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 3-1-0 performance this season, giving him a stat line of 2.52 goals against as well as a .901 save percentage. However, he has not yet recorded a shutout.

As of now, Nikita Kucherov has scored 7 goals and set up 2 assists, giving him a total of 9 points.

Victor Hedman has averaged 23:50 of ice time per game and provided 4 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Fortier Undisclosed Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Based on the last five matches, the encounter between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs could be another close one. Recently, Tampa Bay has been better, winning two of the past five games, including two big wins in April the year 2024 (6-4 and 4-1). But earlier in the 2023–2024 season, Toronto won three games, a 6–5 thriller in the month of November and a 4–3 win in October, showing that they could keep up effectively. The last time these two teams clashed in the playoffs was in April 2023. It was a close game, and Toronto won 2-1. Based on this past, the game could be very close and score a lot of points. Both teams have shown they can score goals and also win close games when they need to.

Date Results Apr 18, 2024 Lightning 6-4 Leafs Apr 04, 2024 Lightning 4-1 Leafs Nov 07, 2023 Leafs 6-5 Lightning Oct 22, 2023 Leafs 4-3 Lightning Apr 30, 2023 Leafs 2-1 Lightning

