How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Seattle Kraken in an epic NHL battle on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Seattle Kraken boast a 4-4-1 record overall and a 2-1-0 record on the road, while the Maple Leafs have a 5-4-1 record overall and a 3-2-0 mark at home.

Toronto's power play is poor this season, placing 30th across the league with a 9.4% success rate. Seattle may look to take advantage of this weakness with their better power play, which is ranked 13th and has a 21.9% success rate.

The penalty kill is about the same for both teams. Toronto is ranked 13th with an 80.5% success rate, and Seattle is close behind with an 80% rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken NHL game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL action on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN4, KHN, KING 5, KONG

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has been a good goalie for the Leafs, with a record of 4-2-1 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.45. His save percentage (SV%) is .916.

Joseph Woll is having a tough time in the few games he has started for Toronto, earning a 4.08 GAA along with a .846 SV% in that one game.

Mitch Marner has 11 points, including one goal and 10 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dakota Mermis Upper body injury Out Fraser Minten Ankle injury Out

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has a 4-1-1 record that includes a 2.80 GAA, as well as a .914 SV%..

Philipp Grubauer has a 1-3-0 performance with a 3.10 GAA along with an .881 SV%.

On offense, Jared McCann has 12 points, which includes five goals and seven assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Seattle Kraken four times with the advantage. Recently, the Leafs beat Seattle 3-1 in January of 2024 and by a small margin 4-3 in December 2023. This shows how consistent Toronto has been lately against Seattle. The Kraken's only win in these games was in January 2023, by a score of 5-1, which shows that they can take advantage if Toronto's defense fails. The Leafs are predicted to go into this game with confidence because they have a good record against these teams. They want to keep up their scoring pressure. While this is going on, Seattle will try to throw off Toronto's rhythm, counting on important players such as Jared McCann as well as Joey Daccord to help them do so.

Date Results Jan 22, 2024 Leafs 3-1 Kraken Dec 01, 2023 Leafs 4-3 Kraken Feb 27, 2023 Leafs 5-1 Kraken Jan 06, 2023 Kraken 5-1 Leafs Mar 09, 2022 Leafs 6-4 Kraken

