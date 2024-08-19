How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to start a thrilling NHL action on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Toronto's power play has a 19% success percentage, which is great but far from exceptional, placing it 16th in the league. Vegas, on the other hand, has an outstanding power play (34%), which ranks second across the NHL and makes them a major threat when they have the extra man.

Toronto has a better penalty-kill record than most teams in the league (83.8%), which shows the way they can stop opponents. Vegas has a worse record in this area, with a penalty kill rate of 78.4%, which ranks 19th.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an epic NHL battle on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date November 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has been reliable, going 7-3-2 with a 2.18 GAA, a .927 SV%, and a shutout.

Joseph Woll has a 3-2-0 record, and a 2.40 GAA, along with a .902 SV%, but no shutouts.

Mitch Marner assists the team with 24 points, 6 goals, and eighteen assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day Dakota Mermis Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has managed an 8-3-1 record for the Golden Knights, but his 3.16 GAA as well as .885 SV% suggest space for growth despite one shutout.

Ilya Samsonov has a 3.15 GAA, a .897 save percentage, and a 3-2-1 record without a shutout.

Jack Eichel has scored 28 points, with five goals and twenty-three assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Stone Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Vegas Golden Knights have won three of the last five games between the Leafs and the Knights, giving Vegas a slight edge. The Golden Knights easily beat the other team 6-2 in their most recent match, which happened on February 28, 2024. This showed how versatile their offense is. But just five days earlier, the Leafs reacted strongly with a dominant 7-3 win, showing that they could take advantage of Vegas's defensive flaws. Vegas has been a little better defending in these games in the past. Their wins in close games in 2022, like a 4-3 win on November 9th and a 3-1 victory on October 25, show this. The last close game Toronto had with Vegas was in early 2022. This showed that they could improve at important times. This game may go either way, and both teams' power plays and penalty kills are not great, so special teams will probably be essential.

Date Results Feb 28, 2024 Knights 6-2 Leafs Feb 23, 2024 Leafs 7-3 Knights Nov 09, 2022 Knights 4-3 Leafs Oct 25, 2022 Knights 3-1 Leafs Jan 12, 2022 Leafs 4-3 Knights

