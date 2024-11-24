How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club will face off against each other in a thrilling NHL clash on November 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' 20% power play ranks 16th in the league, outperforming Utah's mediocre 12.7% unit (30th).

Toronto is even more effective on the penalty kill, where they rank sixth across the league because of their 84.5% success rate. But Utah's penalty kill, which is only 76.1% (26th), remains a weak spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Utah Hockey Club in an electrifying NHL clash on November 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date November 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada.

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

A VPN could be the answer to broadcast restriction problems.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz is 7-3-2 with a 2.18 GAA, .927 SV%, and a shutout.

Joseph Woll is 4-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA, .922 SV%, and one shutout.

Mitch Marner has scored 26 points with six goals along with 20 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Knies Upper body injury Day-to-Day Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has a 1-5-0 record in spite of a 2.37 GAA and .922 SV%.

Clayton Keller is a bright light offensively, scoring 16 points with six goals and 10 assists.

Dylan Guenther had 47 shots and seven goals, including two on the power play.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out Connor Ingram Upper body injury Out

