How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL Playoffs Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, as well as the start time and team news.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs lock horns again in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round in Toronto on Saturday night, with the Bruins leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Bruins bounced back from their first loss to the Maple Leafs to wrestle home-ice advantage back with a 4-2 win on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Leafs, meanwhile, suddenly find themselves with their backs against the wall, fighting to avoid a 3-1 hole before the series returns to Boston for Game 5.

Can the Bruins distance themselves? Or will the Maple Leafs tie it up to make things interesting?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL matchup, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Arena Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

The Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the highly-anticipated NHL matchup on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 will be broadcast live nationally on TBS/ truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins Team News & Key Performers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defensemen Jake Muzzin (back) and John Klingberg (hip) feature on the injury report, as do goaltender Matt Murray (hip) and center Bobby McMann (lower body).

William Nylander took part in a full practice session with the Leafs on Friday for the first time since his mysterious absence that began last week before the club was set to open its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The ailment has held Nylander out of Toronto's lineup for the first three postseason tilts against Boston, and he's looking closer than ever to returning to the lineup. Toronto will need him since Mitch Marner has not been at his a productive best in the playoffs.

Auston Matthews continues to be one of the league’s dynamic players, with three points in three playoff games. He shares the team lead in points with grinder Max Domi.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov's game is wildly inconsistent. He can be the star of the show one night and allow in easy goals in the next—not exactly Mr. Reliable. His.895 SV% and -0.2 GSAx in the playoffs are in line with his regular-season output.

Boston Bruins

Boston have only two players on their injury report. D Derek Forbort and D Andrew Peeke have been ruled out of Game 4.

In Game 3, Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored two goals to tie Cam Neely for the Bruins lead in all-time playoff goals. Jake DeBrusk has scored five points so far, while David Pastrňák is always a threat to light the lamp with 47 markers this season. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has proven himself to be not just a force on the blue line but has chipped in on the scoresheet whenever required, averaging a point per game.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman remained perfect against the Maple Leafs this season in the win, saving 28 of 30 shots after saving 35 of 36 in the Game 1 win. The Bruins' head coach, Jim Montgomery, will have to decide before Game 4: stay with Swayman, who is 2-0 in the series with a.955 save percentage, or return to his goaltender rotation from the regular season.

Head-to-Head Record