How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to face off against the Boston Bruins to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

This season, Toronto is 6-5-2 overall and has a record of 1-1-1 against teams in its own division. With 39 goals made and 39 goals given up, the Maple Leafs possess a balanced goal differential.

Boston comes into the game holding a 6-6-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in the division. When taking more penalties compared to their opponents, the Bruins have had a tough time, going 2-5-1 in those games.

This is the second time these two teams will clash this season. The Bruins won the first game 4-3 in overtime.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins will meet in an electrifying NHL clash on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN4, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a 4-2-2 record, and a 2.38 GAA, with a .919 SV%, but he has not stopped any goals yet.

Joseph Woll is 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA along with a .892 SV%.

On offense, Mitch Marner has 14 points, including two goals and twelve assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dakota Mermis Upper body injury Out Calle Jarnkrok Lower body injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 4-4-1 record, and a 3.16 GAA, with a .895 SV%, however he has achieved one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 2-2-0 record for the Maple Leafs. He has a 2.70 GAA, a .894 SV%, and one shutout this season.

David Pastrnak has 11 points, which comes from six goals and five assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Boston Bruins have won three of those five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 27th of October 2024, the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. In May, Toronto won two of their playoff games, but only by a score of 2-1 each time. However, Boston's ability to get big wins, like their 3-1 victory in late April, shows they have a little psychological edge. Since these games have been close and low-scoring in the past, this one could also be very close, with both teams relying on their strong defenses and goaltenders to decide the winner.

Date Results Oct 27, 2024 Bruins 4-3 Leafs May 05, 2024 Bruins 2-1 Leafs May 03, 2024 Leafs 2-1 Bruins May 01, 2024 Leafs 2-1 Bruins Apr 28, 2024 Bruins 3-1 Leafs

More NHL news and coverage