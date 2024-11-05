This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHLGetty images
Watch Leafs vs Bruins live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to face off against the Boston Bruins to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

This season, Toronto is 6-5-2 overall and has a record of 1-1-1 against teams in its own division. With 39 goals made and 39 goals given up, the Maple Leafs possess a balanced goal differential.

Boston comes into the game holding a 6-6-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in the division. When taking more penalties compared to their opponents, the Bruins have had a tough time, going 2-5-1 in those games.

This is the second time these two teams will clash this season. The Bruins won the first game 4-3 in overtime.

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins will meet in an electrifying NHL clash on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

DateNovember 5, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueScotiabank Arena
LocationToronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN4, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a 4-2-2 record, and a 2.38 GAA, with a .919 SV%, but he has not stopped any goals yet.

Joseph Woll is 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA along with a .892 SV%.

On offense, Mitch Marner has 14 points, including two goals and twelve assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Dakota MermisUpper body injuryOut
Calle JarnkrokLower body injuryOut

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 4-4-1 record, and a 3.16 GAA, with a .895 SV%, however he has achieved one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 2-2-0 record for the Maple Leafs. He has a 2.70 GAA, a .894 SV%, and one shutout this season.

David Pastrnak has 11 points, which comes from six goals and five assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Alec RegulaKnee injuryOut

Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Boston Bruins have won three of those five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 27th of October 2024, the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. In May, Toronto won two of their playoff games, but only by a score of 2-1 each time. However, Boston's ability to get big wins, like their 3-1 victory in late April, shows they have a little psychological edge. Since these games have been close and low-scoring in the past, this one could also be very close, with both teams relying on their strong defenses and goaltenders to decide the winner.

DateResults
Oct 27, 2024Bruins 4-3 Leafs
May 05, 2024Bruins 2-1 Leafs
May 03, 2024Leafs 2-1 Bruins
May 01, 2024Leafs 2-1 Bruins
Apr 28, 2024Bruins 3-1 Leafs

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement