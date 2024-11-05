How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to face off against the Boston Bruins to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
This season, Toronto is 6-5-2 overall and has a record of 1-1-1 against teams in its own division. With 39 goals made and 39 goals given up, the Maple Leafs possess a balanced goal differential.
Boston comes into the game holding a 6-6-1 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in the division. When taking more penalties compared to their opponents, the Bruins have had a tough time, going 2-5-1 in those games.
This is the second time these two teams will clash this season. The Bruins won the first game 4-3 in overtime.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins NHL game
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time
|Date
|November 5, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Scotiabank Arena
|Location
|Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TSN4, NESN
Streaming service: ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Anthony Stolarz has a 4-2-2 record, and a 2.38 GAA, with a .919 SV%, but he has not stopped any goals yet.
Joseph Woll is 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA along with a .892 SV%.
On offense, Mitch Marner has 14 points, including two goals and twelve assists.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Dakota Mermis
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Lower body injury
|Out
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has a 4-4-1 record, and a 3.16 GAA, with a .895 SV%, however he has achieved one shutout.
Joonas Korpisalo has a 2-2-0 record for the Maple Leafs. He has a 2.70 GAA, a .894 SV%, and one shutout this season.
David Pastrnak has 11 points, which comes from six goals and five assists.
Boston Bruins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Boston Bruins have won three of those five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 27th of October 2024, the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. In May, Toronto won two of their playoff games, but only by a score of 2-1 each time. However, Boston's ability to get big wins, like their 3-1 victory in late April, shows they have a little psychological edge. Since these games have been close and low-scoring in the past, this one could also be very close, with both teams relying on their strong defenses and goaltenders to decide the winner.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 27, 2024
|Bruins 4-3 Leafs
|May 05, 2024
|Bruins 2-1 Leafs
|May 03, 2024
|Leafs 2-1 Bruins
|May 01, 2024
|Leafs 2-1 Bruins
|Apr 28, 2024
|Bruins 3-1 Leafs