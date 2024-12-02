How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Chicago Blackhawks to open a high-voltage NHL clash on December 02, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
As of now, the Chicago Blackhawks are eighth in the Central Division with an 8-14-2 record, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are second across the Atlantic Division with a 14-7-2 record.
The penalty kill for Toronto is strong—at 81.5%, it's eighth in the league—and could counter Chicago's strong power play, which is ranked eighth and runs at 25%.
The Blackhawks' 79.7% penalty kill and this comes in 17th, will test the Leafs' power play, which is only 20%, and ranks 17th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks in an exciting NHL battle on December 02, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.
|Date
|December 02, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Scotiabank Arena
|Location
|Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Prime, TVAS, CHSN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Anthony Stolarz has a 7-4-2 record, 2.33 GAA, and .921 SV%.
Joseph Woll has a 6-2-0 record, 2.13 GAA, and .923 SV%.
Mitch Marner leads Toronto with 31 points, with nine goals and twenty-two assists.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Bobby McMann
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Max Domi
|Lower body injury
|Out
Chicago Blackhawks team news
This season, Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has struggled with a 2.79 GAA and .908 SV%, failing to earn a shutout.
Arvid Soderblom, despite a 1-4-1 record, has a 2.36 GAA and .926 SV%.
Connor Bedard has scored 19 points, with five goals and fourteen assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Seth Jones
|Foot injury
|Out
|Laurent Brossoit
|Knee injury
|Out
Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record
Based on their recent head-to-head experience, the upcoming game between the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks should be close and exciting. In the last five games, the Blackhawks have prevailed in three of them. On the 25th of November 2023, they won 4–3, and on October 17, 2023, they easily won 4–1.
In these games, Chicago's offense, led by Connor Bedard, proved strong against Toronto's defense. The Maple Leafs did win 5-2 in February 2023, though, which shows how strong they can be when they get into a groove.
Based on how things have been going lately, this game might be another close one, with both teams hoping to capitalize on their recent wins. The Leafs will want to build on their better overall performance this season, whereas the Blackhawks will want to keep up their good play in this game.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 25, 2023
|Blackhawks 4-3 Maple Leafs
|Oct 17, 2023
|Blackhawks 4-1 Maple Leafs
|Feb 20, 2023
|Blackhawks 5-3 Maple Leafs
|Feb 16, 2023
|Maple Leafs 5-2 Blackhawks
|Dec 12, 2021
|Maple Leafs 5-4 Blackhawks