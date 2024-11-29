How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers versus Thunder NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

It's an Emirates Cup clash in Southern California as the Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Thunder will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

National TV broadcast information:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channels: FDSN OK | SPECSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been putting up 115.4 points per game this season, along with 39.8 rebounds and 26.8 assists on average. Anthony Davis has been their leading scorer, contributing 29.8 points per game, while LeBron James facilitates the offense with 9.2 assists per contest. On the defensive side, Davis has been a standout, averaging 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Lakers' offense revolves around the dynamic duo of James and Anthony Davis, who have been pivotal in scoring and rebounding. The team’s strategy heavily relies on Davis' dominance in the paint and LeBron's ability to orchestrate plays and create opportunities for his teammates.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, are averaging 115.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, and 25.4 assists per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team offensively, putting up 29.2 points and dishing out 6.5 assists per game.

Defensively, Jalen Williams has been key, pulling down 6.5 rebounds and securing 2.2 steals per game, while Gilgeous-Alexander contributes 1.1 blocks per contest. The Thunder excel in ball movement, with 25.4 assists per game, and dominate the boards with 42.5 rebounds per game, giving them control over possession. Their efficient shooting—both inside the arc and from deep—keeps opponents on their toes.

On offense, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the charge with his versatile scoring and playmaking abilities. Williams complements the team’s fast-paced style, while rookie Chet Holmgren offers interior scoring and elite rim protection with his shot-blocking skills. Luguentz Dort adds value on the defensive end with perimeter stops and clutch three-point shooting, helping the Thunder lock down opponents.

Key contributors include Gilgeous-Alexander, who shines as a scoring and playmaking leader, and Jalen Williams, whose rebounding and assists power the Thunder’s transition game. Chet Holmgren strengthens the team’s interior defense with his shot-blocking, while Dort rounds out the team’s defensive schemes with his tenacious effort on the perimeter.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/05/24 Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 01/16/24 Los Angeles Lakers 112-105 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 12/24/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 120-129 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 12/01/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 133-110 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 03/25/23 Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA

