How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The LA Lakers (0-1) and the Boston Celtics (0-1) will square off each in Las Vegas on Monday as the action at the NBA 2K25 Summer League continues.

The Lakers' fell to the Houston Rockets 99-80 in their Las Vegas Summer League opener on Friday. With the loss, the Lakers have now lost four consecutive games of the summer after dropping all three games at the California Classic Summer League last week.

The Celtics also dropped their first game of the Summer League to the Miami Heat to start off the annual series of exhibition games held in the great state of Nevada's Sin City in a 0-1 hole. The Celtics lost to the Summer Heat 119-114, but there were some bright spots on how the individual players fared.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Lakers vs Celtics NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics is set to take place on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, July 15, 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics live on NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Team News

LA Lakers

Despite the loss, it wasn't all bad Friday for the Lakers as Bronny James played arguably his best statistical game of the summer, finishing with a summer league-high eight points on 3-of-14 shooting on the night. First-round pick Dalton Knecht finished with 20 or more points for the second consecutive game. The former Tennessee Volunteer guard finished with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 15 of which came from 3-point range.

Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta (20 points, 9 rebounds), JD Davison (19 points, 7 assists) and Jaden Springer (23 points, 6 assists) performed admirably despite picking up loss against Miami, with Baylor Scheierman (13 points, 5 boards, 6 assists) and Jahmius Ramsey (16 points) also faring well.

Head-to-Head