How to watch today's LAFC vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LAFC and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their derby defeat to LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will be looking to return to winning ways in Major Soccer League (MLS) when Steve Cherundolo's men welcome Austin to the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

Down to 10 men, the Falcons were beaten 4-2 by the Galaxy at the weekend. Meanwhile, after facing a 2-1 loss at Toronto last time out, El Tree aim to keep their slim play-off hopes alive with a midweek win over LAFC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LAFC vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between LAFC and Austin will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LAFC vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

MLS match between LAFC and Austin will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, September 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

LAFC team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle remains ruled out with an ACL injury, and Jesus Murillo is a doubt with a knee issue. At the same time, while Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien faces a ban after seeing red in the Galaxy loss, Ryan Hollingshead is one booking away from a suspension.

Marco Delgado is likely to slot in for O'Brien, with the trio of Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud in attack.

LAFC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Segura, Campos; Ilie, Tillman, Delgado; Bogusz, Bouanga, Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Austin team news

Austin head coach Josh Wolff reportedly has a full-strength squad to pick from and could be tempted to name an unchanged side from the Toronto win.

As such, in a 4-3-3 arrangement, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring and Sebastian Driussi would start behind the front three of Osman Bukari, Jader Obrain and Gyasi Zardes.

Diego Rubio is an option for attack in case Wolff thinks of introducing one or a pair of fresh legs.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Desler, Hines-Ike, Hedges, Biro; Pereira, Ring, Driussi; Bukari, Obrain, Zardes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland Defenders: Hedges, Desler, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff Forwards: Bukari, Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LAFC and Austin across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 7, 2024 LAFC 2-0 Austin Leagues Cup June 19, 2024 Austin 1-1 LAFC MLS October 7, 2023 Austin 2-4 LAFC MLS April 8, 2023 LAFC 3-0 Austin MLS October 30, 2022 LAFC 3-0 Austin MLS

Useful links