LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch California Clasico

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on San Jose Earthquakes in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

LA Galaxy have lost only one out of their first eight games in the Western Conference and will be confident of picking up their fifth win of the season. Things will be slightly easier against San Jose Earthquakes, as the visitors are at the bottom of the standings and have only registered one win this season so far.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Eriq Zavaleta was absent from the Galaxy's last game due to a head injury, while Jalen Neal is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to an abdominal issue.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Cerrillo, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Berry, Joveljic, Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Cuevas, Ferkranus Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Bruno Wilson suffered a knee injury during warmups before the Quakes' match against Austin FC and was unavailable against the Rapids. Daniel continues to be sidelined with a lower-body problem, and JT Marcinkowski is still recovering from an ACL tear.

Vitor Costa and Michael Baldisimo were both uncertain last weekend due to lower-body injuries and were not included in the team lineup.

San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Tsakiris; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Nelson Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo, Lepley Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 SJ Earthquakes 1 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS 31/08/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS 02/07/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 2 LA Galaxy MLS 15/05/23 LA Galaxy 2 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 25/09/22 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS

