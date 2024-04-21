This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch California Clasico

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on San Jose Earthquakes in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

LA Galaxy have lost only one out of their first eight games in the Western Conference and will be confident of picking up their fifth win of the season. Things will be slightly easier against San Jose Earthquakes, as the visitors are at the bottom of the standings and have only registered one win this season so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date:April 21, 2024
Kick-off time:8.15 pm ET
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Eriq Zavaleta was absent from the Galaxy's last game due to a head injury, while Jalen Neal is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks due to an abdominal issue.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Cerrillo, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Berry, Joveljic, Paintsil.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCarthy, Mićović
Defenders:Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Cuevas, Ferkranus
Midfielders:Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo
Forwards:Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Bruno Wilson suffered a knee injury during warmups before the Quakes' match against Austin FC and was unavailable against the Rapids. Daniel continues to be sidelined with a lower-body problem, and JT Marcinkowski is still recovering from an ACL tear.

Vitor Costa and Michael Baldisimo were both uncertain last weekend due to lower-body injuries and were not included in the team lineup.

San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Tsakiris; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/03/24SJ Earthquakes 1 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS
31/08/23SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS
02/07/23SJ Earthquakes 2 - 2 LA GalaxyMLS
15/05/23LA Galaxy 2 - 1 SJ EarthquakesMLS
25/09/22SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS

