LA Galaxy vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy will look to protect their unbeaten home record in the 2024 MLS campaign when they play host to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

The Galaxy are coming off a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in which both teams combined for three goals in what can only be defined as a wild final 15 minutes of the game. The result ensured that the hosts remained near the summit of the Western Conference standings.

NYCFC, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in over a month with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Columbus Crew Friday night.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park Location: Carson, California, United States

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be without two key stars for the primetime contest: playmaker Riqui Puig (sore groin) and Gaston Brugman (knee). Both players are expected to return to training by mid-July.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil; Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

New York City FC team news

NYCFC's 19-year-old full-back Mitja Ilenic will be unavailable for selection after he was sent off in the first half of the defeat to the Crew, meaning head coach Nick Cushing will be without the young defender for the next three games unless the Blues successfully appeal the decision.

Rio Hope-Gund is unavailable for NYCFC due to a leg injury, while Thiago Martins is out with leg tightness.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Tanasijevic, Risa, Haak, McFarlane; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 LA Galaxy 2-2 New York City FC MLS Preseason 05/02/23 LA Galaxy 1-2 New York City FC MLS Preseason 28/02/22 LA Galaxy 1-0 New York City FC MLS 12/05/19 LA Galaxy 0-2 New York City FC MLS 12/03/18 New York City FC 2-0 LA Galaxy MLS

