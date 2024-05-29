LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on FC Dallas up next in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Galaxy are third in the league standings, with 25 points from 15 matches so far. They are four points behind leaders Inter Miami and will be looking to close that gap. They were on a winless run of five matches but a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo in their last outing has brought them back on track. Dallas are down in 12th but they are currently on a five-game unbeaten run which should give them confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The hosts will have only one player unavailable for the match.

Joseph Paintsil, who has impressed in his debut season with the Galaxy, will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Fagundez

FC Dallas team news

Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus remain sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries. Last season's top scorer Jesus Ferreira is also out with an injury.

Amet Korca and Paxton Pomykal will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Delgado; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/23 LA Galaxy 1 - 4 Dallas MLS 05/03/23 Dallas 3 - 1 LA Galaxy MLS 31/07/22 Dallas 1 - 0 LA Galaxy MLS 15/05/22 LA Galaxy 1 - 3 Dallas MLS 24/10/21 LA Galaxy 2 - 2 Dallas MLS

