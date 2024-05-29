This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerLA Galaxy vs FC DallasLA GalaxyFC Dallas

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on FC Dallas up next in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Galaxy are third in the league standings, with 25 points from 15 matches so far. They are four points behind leaders Inter Miami and will be looking to close that gap. They were on a winless run of five matches but a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo in their last outing has brought them back on track. Dallas are down in 12th but they are currently on a five-game unbeaten run which should give them confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date:May 29, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30 pm ET
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The hosts will have only one player unavailable for the match.

Joseph Paintsil, who has impressed in his debut season with the Galaxy, will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Fagundez

FC Dallas team news

Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus remain sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries. Last season's top scorer Jesus Ferreira is also out with an injury.

Amet Korca and Paxton Pomykal will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Delgado; Musa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paes, Maurer
Defenders:Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
Midfielders:Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng
Forwards:Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/10/23LA Galaxy 1 - 4 DallasMLS
05/03/23Dallas 3 - 1 LA GalaxyMLS
31/07/22Dallas 1 - 0 LA GalaxyMLS
15/05/22LA Galaxy 1 - 3 DallasMLS
24/10/21LA Galaxy 2 - 2 DallasMLS

Useful links

