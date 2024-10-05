+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerLA GalaxyAustin FCLA Galaxy vs Austin FC

How to watch the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table leaders LA Galaxy will face Austin at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of wins, as Greg Vanney's side picked up a 3-1 win at Colorado Rapids while Austin defeated Portland Timbers 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between vs will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LA Galaxy vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Austin will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Defender Martin Caceres remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig are the club's top scorers this season, and they should all feature in attack once again.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Nelson, Yoshida, Garces, Yamane; Puig, Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
Defenders:Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces
Midfielders:Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
Forwards:Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Austin team news

The visitors will be without Matt Bersano, Matt Hedges and Mikkel Desler through injuries, while Jader Obrian faces a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

At the same time, Gyasi Zardes could expect a recall into the XI.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Guilherme, Svatok, Cascante, Gallagher; Driussi, Pereira, Jimenez, Bukari; Zardes, Rubio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Cleveland
Defenders:Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro
Midfielders:Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff
Forwards:Bukari, Zardes, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Austin across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 27, 2024Austin 2-0 LA GalaxyMLS
February 11, 2024Austin 3-1 LA GalaxyClub Friendlies
September 24, 2023Austin 3-3 LA GalaxyMLS
April 22, 2023LA Galaxy 2-0 AustinMLS
May 29, 2022LA Galaxy 4-1 AustinMLS

Useful links

