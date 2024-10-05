How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table leaders LA Galaxy will face Austin at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
Both sides come into the game on the back of wins, as Greg Vanney's side picked up a 3-1 win at Colorado Rapids while Austin defeated Portland Timbers 1-0.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between vs will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
LA Galaxy vs Austin kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
MLS match between LA Galaxy and Austin will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
Defender Martin Caceres remains sidelined with an ACL injury.
Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig are the club's top scorers this season, and they should all feature in attack once again.
LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Nelson, Yoshida, Garces, Yamane; Puig, Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil
Austin team news
The visitors will be without Matt Bersano, Matt Hedges and Mikkel Desler through injuries, while Jader Obrian faces a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.
At the same time, Gyasi Zardes could expect a recall into the XI.
Austin possible XI: Stuver; Guilherme, Svatok, Cascante, Gallagher; Driussi, Pereira, Jimenez, Bukari; Zardes, Rubio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Cleveland
|Defenders:
|Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro
|Midfielders:
|Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff
|Forwards:
|Bukari, Zardes, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Austin across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 27, 2024
|Austin 2-0 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|February 11, 2024
|Austin 3-1 LA Galaxy
|Club Friendlies
|September 24, 2023
|Austin 3-3 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|April 22, 2023
|LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin
|MLS
|May 29, 2022
|LA Galaxy 4-1 Austin
|MLS