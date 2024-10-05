How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Austin MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table leaders LA Galaxy will face Austin at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of wins, as Greg Vanney's side picked up a 3-1 win at Colorado Rapids while Austin defeated Portland Timbers 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between vs will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

LA Galaxy vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Austin will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Defender Martin Caceres remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig are the club's top scorers this season, and they should all feature in attack once again.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Nelson, Yoshida, Garces, Yamane; Puig, Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Austin team news

The visitors will be without Matt Bersano, Matt Hedges and Mikkel Desler through injuries, while Jader Obrian faces a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

At the same time, Gyasi Zardes could expect a recall into the XI.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Guilherme, Svatok, Cascante, Gallagher; Driussi, Pereira, Jimenez, Bukari; Zardes, Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland Defenders: Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff Forwards: Bukari, Zardes, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Austin across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 27, 2024 Austin 2-0 LA Galaxy MLS February 11, 2024 Austin 3-1 LA Galaxy Club Friendlies September 24, 2023 Austin 3-3 LA Galaxy MLS April 22, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin MLS May 29, 2022 LA Galaxy 4-1 Austin MLS

