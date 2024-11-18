How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The 2024-25 NBA season continues on Monday, November 18, with a Pacific Division faceoff between the Golden State Warriors (10-2) and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The action is set to begin at 10:30 PM ET.

The Warriors have been in stellar form, winning 10 of their first 12 games. They’re aiming to notch their fourth consecutive victory after edging out the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling 123-118 home win on Friday.

On the other hand, the Clippers have struggled to find consistency, dropping six of their last 11 matchups. However, they’ll come into this game with renewed confidence after ending a three-game skid with a 116-105 triumph over the Utah Jazz last night.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will tip-off in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Monday, November 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channels: NBCSBA, KTLA, SN

NBCSBA, KTLA, SN Streaming service: FuboTV

LA Clippers team news & key performers

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubac led the charge, recording a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. James Harden performed well, scoring 20 points and 11 assists, while Norman Powell pitched 18 points. The team continues to play without Kawhi Leonard (knee), who is expected to make his season debut as early as next week.

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Buddy Hield was the top scorer for the Warriors, coming off the bench to drop 18 points and grab four rebounds in their win over the Grizzlies. Moses Moody contributed 14 points, while both Draymond Green and Stephen Curry added 13 points each. The Dubs lit it up from long range, sinking 19 of their 46 three-point attempts. Six players scored in double figures, with Curry also filling the stat sheet with eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals in just 26 minutes of action.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 28/10/24 Golden State Warriors 104-112 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 06/10/24 Los Angeles Clippers 90-91 Golden State Warriors NBA 15/02/24 Golden State Warriors 125-130 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 15/12/23 Los Angeles Clippers 121-113 Golden State Warriors NBA 03/12/23 Los Angeles Clippers 113-112 Golden State Warriors NBA

