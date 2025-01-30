How to watch Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Kraken is scheduled to battle with the San Jose Sharks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on January 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT. The Sharks want to end their four-game losing streak on the road.

Seattle is 22-27-3 overall and has a 5-8-1 record over teams in the Pacific Division. The Kraken have had trouble when receiving more penalties compared to the other teams, having a 5-9-0 record in those situations.

San Jose begins the game holding a 15-32-6 record, which includes a 4-9-1 record within the division. The Sharks have a record of 6 wins, 14 losses, and 1 tie when they have more penalty minutes compared to the other team.

This is the third time the teams will meet this season, and San Jose won the last game 4-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks will clash with each other in an exciting NHL game on January 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date January 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Jaden Schwartz has scored 17 goals and made 17 assists.

Matthew Beniers has four goals and 3 assists in his past ten games for the Kraken.

Seattle Kraken Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Eberle Pelvis injury Out Yanni Gourde Lower body injury Out

San Jose Sharks team news

Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists in his previous ten games.

Macklin Celebrini has scored 16 goals and made 20 assists.

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Klim Kostin Lower body injury Out Jan Rutta Lower body injury Out

Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

The Sharks have done excellently against the Kraken lately, winning four out of the last five encounters, including both games they performed this season. San Jose won 4-2 in their last game on December 1, after a high-scoring 8-5 success the night before.

This past season, the Sharks won 3-1 and 2-0, while Seattle won once on April 2 with a score of 4-2. Following this pattern, San Jose will feel confident going into the game, particularly if their offense keeps performing well like in their recent high-scoring games. Seattle will try to improve their game at home, counting on important players like Jaden Schwartz as well as Matthew Beniers to help them succeed. Special teams might execute a role since both teams have had difficulty when they get more fouls than the other teams. If San Jose keeps performing well, they could continue their success. However, Seattle will be eager to break that streak, especially since they are competing at home.

Date Results Dec 01, 2024 Sharks 4-2 Kraken Nov 30, 2024 Sharks 8-5 Kraken Apr 12, 2024 Sharks 3-1 Kraken Apr 02, 2024 Kraken 4-2 Sharks Jan 31, 2024 Sharks 2-0 Kraken

More NHL news and coverage