How to watch Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Seattle Kraken are scheduled to meet the New York Rangers to start an exciting NHL clash on November 17, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Kraken come in with a power play rate of 19.2%, which is 16th in the league and shows they have room to improve. However, the Rangers have a strong power play (25.6%) that ranks sixth in the league. This makes them an unpredictable danger when they have extra players on the ice.

Seattle's penalty kill is only 78.4%, which is 19th in the league. But the Rangers are the 2nd best in the league at killing penalties (88%).

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will square off against the New York Rangers in an epic NHL battle on November 17, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date November 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: KHN, MSGSN, KONG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has led the Kraken to a 7-3-1 record, 2.55 GAA, and .918 SV%.

Philipp Grubauer has had trouble with a 1-5-0 record, 3.27 GAA, along with .877 SV%.

Jared McCann has led the club with 20 points, with eight goals and twelve assists.

Seattle Kraken Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a 7-4-1 record, 2.78 GAA, and .914 SV% for the Rangers, including one shutout.

Jonathan Quick has gone 3-0-0 with a 1.17 GAA, .964 SV%, and another shutout in his limited outings.

Artemi Panarin, the Rangers' playmaker and goal-scorer, has twenty-three points, ten goals, and thirteen assists this season.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out

Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers head-to-head record

In the last five head-to-head matches, the Rangers have won four of five versus the Seattle Kraken. The Rangers have been dominant offensively, winning 5-2 on the 17th of January 2024, and 4-1 in October. Seattle's only win during this time was a 3-2 win on the 18th of November 2022, showing that the Kraken usually win close games. Given their steady offense and superior special teams activity, notably their penalty kill with power play productivity, the Rangers are poised to maintain their domination, especially with Artemi Panarin guiding the way. To match the Rangers' offense and goaltending, Seattle needs Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to shine.

Date Results Jan 17, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Kraken Oct 22, 2023 Rangers 4-1 Kraken Feb 11, 2023 Rangers 6-3 Kraken Nov 18, 2022 Kraken 3-2 Rangers Jan 30, 2022 Rangers 3-2 Kraken

