How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Columbus Blue Jackets, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Kraken will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to begin an electrifying NHL action on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

As a whole, Seattle is 6-8-1, and at home they are 3-3-1. But the Kraken has a bad track record when it comes to following the rules. They are 1-5-0 in games where they get more fouls than their opponents.

Columbus has a record of 5-7-2 overall and 1-4-2 on the road. When it comes to penalties, the Blue Jackets performed better. They are 3-1-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents.

This is the first time this season that Seattle and Columbus will encounter each other.

Seattle Kraken vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken and the Columbus Blue Jackets will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date November 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNOH, KHN, KONG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Seattle Kraken vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has a 5-3-1 record, a goals-against average of 2.79, and a save percentage of .912.

Forward Jared McCann has 17 points, which includes seven goals and ten assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Philipp Grubauer Undisclosed Day-to-Day Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

As of now, Elvis Merzlikins has a record of 2-4-1, a goals-against average of 2.89, a save percentage of .899, and one shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has a 3-3-1 mark but has been having a tough time with a 3.89 GAA along with a .865 SV%.

Kirill Marchenko, a forward, has provided 15 points to Columbus's attack by scoring 6 goals and setting up 9 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five meetings with the Seattle Kraken. Seattle has recently had a lot of success, with two 4-2 wins in January and March and an important 7-4 win in January that shows they can score goals against Columbus. The last time the Blue Jackets beat Seattle was in December 2021, in a close 5-4 game. From what they have done in the past, Seattle may be better in this game, particularly if they can find weaknesses in the Blue Jackets' defense. On the other hand, the Blue Jackets might try to break Seattle's rhythm by staying grounded; they are perfect at keeping penalty minutes to a minimum.

Date Results Jan 29, 2024 Kraken 4-2 Blue Jackets Jan 14, 2024 Kraken 7-4 Blue Jackets Mar 04, 2023 Kraken 4-2 Blue Jackets Jan 29, 2023 Kraken 3-1 Blue Jackets Dec 12, 2021 Blue Jackets 5-4 Kraken

