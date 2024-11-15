How to watch Seattle Kraken vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Seattle Kraken will host the New York Islanders to start a high-voltage NHL clash on November 16, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. The Seattle Kraken have won their last three games in a row.

This season, Seattle is 8-8-1 overall and 5-3-1 at home. They have scored 51 goals and given up 51, for an even goal difference.

As a whole, the Islanders are 7-6-4, and they are 5-3-2 when they are away from home. They have been outstanding when getting three or more goals, going 7-1-3 in those games.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will face each other. It will happen on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders will face off against each other in an epic NHL battle on November 16, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date November 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Seattle Kraken vs New York Islanders team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has a 7-3-1 record, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .918 save rate.

Philipp Grubauer has a record of 1-5-0 with a 3.27 goals against average and a .877 save rate.

Forward Jared McCann has 20 points this season with eight goals and twelve assists.

Seattle Kraken Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vince Dunn Upper body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has a record of 4-3-3, a 2.66 goals against average, and a .915 save rate.

Semyon Varlamov has a 3-3-1 record, his GAA is 2.86, and his save percentage is .892.

Kyle Palmieri has scored 7 goals and set up 8 assists for a total of 15 points.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Mathew Barzal Upper body injury Out

Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders shared their last five games, with Seattle having a small advantage at 3-2. The most recent game between them was on the 14th of February 2024, and it was a close one. The Kraken won 2-1. The game on November 17, 2023, was also close and finished in a 4-3 win for Seattle. whereas the Islanders have proven that they are strong by beating the Kraken 4-0 on the 8th of February 2023. In past games, both teams have shown that they can take control, so this one is going to be close. Seattle has won three straight games, and the Islanders are great when they score three or more goals. This could lead to another close game.

Date Results Feb 14, 2024 Kraken 2-1 Islanders Nov 17, 2023 Kraken 4-3 Islanders Feb 08, 2023 Islanders 4-0 Kraken Jan 02, 2023 Kraken 4-1 Islanders Feb 23, 2022 Islanders 5-2 Kraken

