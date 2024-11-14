This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken Getty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Seattle Kraken will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks to begin an exciting NHL action on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Blackhawks beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.

Seattle has an overall record of 7-8-1 and a home record of 4-3-1 going into the game. Meanwhile, the Kraken have done poorly in games where their opponents have committed fewer errors, going 1-5-0 in those games.

Conversely, Chicago has a 6-9-1 record overall and a 4-5-1 mark when competing away from home. There have been three games where the Blackhawks lost by just one goal.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams are opposing each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will clash with the Chicago Blackhawks in an epic NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

DateNovember 14, 2024
Puck-Drop Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueClimate Pledge Arena
LocationSeattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, SN1, CHSN, KHN, KONG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Seattle Kraken team news

This season, Joey Daccord has a 6-3-1 record, a 2.71 GAA, along with a .916 SV%.

Jared McCann has 19 points for the Kraken, which includes eight goals and eleven assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Philipp GrubauerUndisclosedDay-to-Day
Vince DunnUpper body injuryOut

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-2-1 that includes a 2.27 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Petr Mrazek has a record of 5-7-0 with a 2.85 Goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

Connor Bedard has 13 points for the Blackhawks, with three goals and ten assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Alec MartinezLower body injuryOut
Laurent BrossoitKnee injuryOut

Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

For the past five times these teams have faced each other, the Seattle Kraken have crushed the Chicago Blackhawks, capturing four of those five games and three by at least four goals. The Kraken's attack has been very strong, scoring at least six goals in four of the games. This includes a convincing 7-1 success in December and an 8-5 win in January 2023. But the Blackhawks have had some luck, like when they beat them 4–3 in November 2023. The Kraken are likely to be the favorites for this game because they have a lot of scoring power and competed effectively against Chicago recently. Because Seattle can score more goals than the Blackhawks and performs at home, they are the better team going into Thursday's game.

DateResults
Jan 25, 2024Kraken 6-2 Blackhawks
Dec 15, 2023Kraken 7-1 Blackhawks
Nov 29, 2023Blackhawks 4-3 Kraken
Apr 09, 2023Kraken 7-3 Blackhawks
Jan 15, 2023Kraken 8-5 Blackhawks

