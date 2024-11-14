How to watch today’s Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Kraken will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks to begin an exciting NHL action on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Blackhawks beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.
Seattle has an overall record of 7-8-1 and a home record of 4-3-1 going into the game. Meanwhile, the Kraken have done poorly in games where their opponents have committed fewer errors, going 1-5-0 in those games.
Conversely, Chicago has a 6-9-1 record overall and a 4-5-1 mark when competing away from home. There have been three games where the Blackhawks lost by just one goal.
Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams are opposing each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time
The Seattle Kraken will clash with the Chicago Blackhawks in an epic NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|November 14, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, SN1, CHSN, KHN, KONG
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks team news
Seattle Kraken team news
This season, Joey Daccord has a 6-3-1 record, a 2.71 GAA, along with a .916 SV%.
Jared McCann has 19 points for the Kraken, which includes eight goals and eleven assists.
Seattle Kraken injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Philipp Grubauer
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
|Vince Dunn
|Upper body injury
|Out
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-2-1 that includes a 2.27 GAA and a .933 SV%.
Petr Mrazek has a record of 5-7-0 with a 2.85 Goals against average and a .905 save percentage.
Connor Bedard has 13 points for the Blackhawks, with three goals and ten assists.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Martinez
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Laurent Brossoit
|Knee injury
|Out
Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record
For the past five times these teams have faced each other, the Seattle Kraken have crushed the Chicago Blackhawks, capturing four of those five games and three by at least four goals. The Kraken's attack has been very strong, scoring at least six goals in four of the games. This includes a convincing 7-1 success in December and an 8-5 win in January 2023. But the Blackhawks have had some luck, like when they beat them 4–3 in November 2023. The Kraken are likely to be the favorites for this game because they have a lot of scoring power and competed effectively against Chicago recently. Because Seattle can score more goals than the Blackhawks and performs at home, they are the better team going into Thursday's game.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 25, 2024
|Kraken 6-2 Blackhawks
|Dec 15, 2023
|Kraken 7-1 Blackhawks
|Nov 29, 2023
|Blackhawks 4-3 Kraken
|Apr 09, 2023
|Kraken 7-3 Blackhawks
|Jan 15, 2023
|Kraken 8-5 Blackhawks