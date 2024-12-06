How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights will square off against the Dallas Stars to open a thrilling NHL battle on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, Shea Theodore scored two goals to help the Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Vegas has a 17-7-3 record so far this season, with a great 10-3-0 record at home. With 95 goals made and 79 goals given up, the Golden Knights achieved a +16 scoring difference.

Conversely, Dallas has a 16-9 record overall and a 6-7-0 record when competing away from home. When the Stars score three or more goals, they are 12–2-0 overall.

This game on Friday is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will battle with the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL action on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date December 06, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN (JIP), TVAS, Victory+, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Jack Eichel has eight goals and thirty assists.

Ivan Barbashev has 5 goals and 6 assists in his last ten games.

Vegas Golden Knights Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Whitecloud Upper body injury Day-to-Day Mark Stone Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Stars team news

Matt Duchene has scored 12 goals and set up 16 assists.

Mason Marchment has 7 goals and 3 assists during the past 10 games.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Lower body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have won four of the last five games they have competed against the Golden Knights. The last time these two teams met, was on the 6th of May 2024, Dallas came out on top 2-1. This came after Vegas won 2-0 the day before. The Stars got back on track, though, with a 3-2 success on the fifth of May and a 4-2 win on April 30. The trend reveals that Dallas has done well against Vegas, especially when the games are very close. The Stars may go into this game with trust after recent wins and good offensive action. However, Vegas performs at home and has a great record when competing on their own ice, so the Golden Knights are going to try to use their home-field edge to oppose the Stars' recent dominance.

Date Results May 06, 2024 Stars 2-1 Knights May 04, 2024 Knights 2-0 Stars May 05, 2024 Stars 3-2 Knights Apr 30, 2024 Stars 4-2 Knights Apr 28, 2024 Stars 3-2 Knights

