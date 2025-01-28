How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars is set to take place on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Vegas boasts an excellent 19-6-1 mark at home and a strong 31-15-4 overall record. The Golden Knights scored 170 goals and allowed 137, giving them a scoring difference of +33.

Dallas maintains a 13-10-0 road mark and a 31-17-1 total mark. The Stars do well when they have fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents. They have a record of 16 wins, 9 losses, and 1 tie in those games.

This is the third time the two sides are meeting this season. Dallas won the last game 4-3. Jason Robertson appeared as the star player for the Stars, hitting two goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars will face off against each other in an epic NHL action on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date January 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Brett Howden has scored 16 goals and made 6 assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev has helped out with 7 goals and 3 assists in the past ten games.

Vegas Golden Knights Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Lower body injury Out Cole Schwindt Lower body injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Robertson has scored 17 goals and made 28 assists.

Wyatt Johnston has 2 goals and 8 assists in the last ten games.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Hip injury Out Mason Marchment Face injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

In the upcoming game between the Golden Knights and the Stars, their past meetings indicate it will be a close match. The Stars have prevailed in three out of their last five games against their opponent. They won 4-3 on the 25th of January 2025, and 3-2 on the 2nd of May 2024. The Golden Knights were tough, winning two of their last five games. They won 3-2 on December 7th, 2024, and had a 2-0 shutout on the fourth of May, 2024. Since their recent games have been very close, this match will probably be a tough fight for management, with both teams trying to take advantage of any chances they get. The Stars might have a small advantage from their close wins, but Vegas' strong defense and home advantage could be very important in deciding the result.

Date Results Jan 25, 2025 Stars 4-3 Knights Dec 07, 2024 Knights 3-2 Stars May 06, 2024 Stars 2-1 Knights May 04, 2024 Knights 2-0 Stars May 02, 2024 Stars 3-2 Knights

More NHL news and coverage