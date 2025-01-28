How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars is set to take place on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
Vegas boasts an excellent 19-6-1 mark at home and a strong 31-15-4 overall record. The Golden Knights scored 170 goals and allowed 137, giving them a scoring difference of +33.
Dallas maintains a 13-10-0 road mark and a 31-17-1 total mark. The Stars do well when they have fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents. They have a record of 16 wins, 9 losses, and 1 tie in those games.
This is the third time the two sides are meeting this season. Dallas won the last game 4-3. Jason Robertson appeared as the star player for the Stars, hitting two goals.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars will face off against each other in an epic NHL action on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|January 28, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars team news
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Brett Howden has scored 16 goals and made 6 assists.
Pavel Dorofeyev has helped out with 7 goals and 3 assists in the past ten games.
Vegas Golden Knights Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|William Karlsson
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Cole Schwindt
|Lower body injury
|Out
Dallas Stars team news
Robertson has scored 17 goals and made 28 assists.
Wyatt Johnston has 2 goals and 8 assists in the last ten games.
Dallas Stars Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyler Seguin
|Hip injury
|Out
|Mason Marchment
|Face injury
|Out
Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars head-to-head record
In the upcoming game between the Golden Knights and the Stars, their past meetings indicate it will be a close match. The Stars have prevailed in three out of their last five games against their opponent. They won 4-3 on the 25th of January 2025, and 3-2 on the 2nd of May 2024. The Golden Knights were tough, winning two of their last five games. They won 3-2 on December 7th, 2024, and had a 2-0 shutout on the fourth of May, 2024. Since their recent games have been very close, this match will probably be a tough fight for management, with both teams trying to take advantage of any chances they get. The Stars might have a small advantage from their close wins, but Vegas' strong defense and home advantage could be very important in deciding the result.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 25, 2025
|Stars 4-3 Knights
|Dec 07, 2024
|Knights 3-2 Stars
|May 06, 2024
|Stars 2-1 Knights
|May 04, 2024
|Knights 2-0 Stars
|May 02, 2024
|Stars 3-2 Knights