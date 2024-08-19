How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to host the Ottawa Senators to open a high-voltage NHL clash on October 25, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. After Tomas Hertl scored two goals in their 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights are going to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 4-2-1 overall and have never lost at home (4-0-0). The Golden Knights are quite good at getting goals, going 4-1-1 when they score three or more.

Ottawa, on the other hand, is 4-2 overall and has a 1-1-0 performance on the road. They have scored 9 power-play goals so far this year, which is the most in the NHL.

Friday is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL clash on October 25, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date October 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SCRIPPS, RDS2, TSN5

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill is 2-2-0 this season and has a 3.81 goals-against average as well as a .851 save percentage, however, he hasn't had a shutout yet.

Ilya Samsonov has a record of 2-0-1, and a 1.95 GAA, with a solid .943 SV%, but he hasn't had a shutout either.

Mark Stone has 12 points so far, with 3 goals along with 9 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg has performed well this season, recording a 2-1-0 record, and a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA), with a.904 save percentage (SV%), in addition to one shutout.

Brady Tkachuk has 8 points with his 3 goals and 5 assists.

Drake Batherson has done well, scoring 4 goals, which includes 2 power-play goals, while registering 16 shots on goal.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Linus Ullmark Strain Day-to-Day Artem Zub Concussion Day-to-Day

Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

The Ottawa Senators have lost four of their last five games against the Vegas Golden Knights. The most recent game was on the 25th of February 2024, and Ottawa barely beat Vegas 4–3. The previous game, in December 2023, was a 6-3 win for Vegas. The Knights have always been able to score. In a 5–4 win in November of 2022 and a 4–1 win later that same month, they scored four or more goals in several games. Ottawa's only win was in their latest game, which could mean they are beginning to figure out how Vegas is playing. But because Vegas has done well in this meeting so far, they might have an advantage heading into this game. Both teams will probably have a lot of chances to score, so the game should be very close.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Senators 4-3 Knights Dec 18, 2023 Knights 6-3 Senators Nov 24, 2022 Knights 4-1 Senators Nov 04, 2022 Knights 5-4 Senators Mar 07, 2022 Knights 2-1 Senators

More NHL news and coverage